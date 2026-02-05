Pierre Niney wants to donate the proceeds from the curious auction of his used handkerchief. Bild: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

From joke to XXL sale: French film star Pierre Niney offered a used handkerchief on eBay as a joke. But he certainly never thought that the auction would take on such a momentum of its own.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you What a crazy auction: French actor Pierre Niney offered a used handkerchief on Ebay.

The interest in the handkerchief then exceeded all expectations.

One buyer spent 91,550 francs on it. Niney wants to donate the proceeds from the crazy auction. Show more

From worn football shirts to towels and all kinds of clothing: The list of star relics for which fans have sometimes dug deep into their pockets is long.

Now, however, the madness has reached a new peak. French actor Pierre Niney auctioned off a used handkerchief - and fetched a fabulous price.

But right from the start: The basis for the wacky Ebay auction was an actually harmless conversation between the actor and YouTuber Antton Racca.

Both were wondering about the curious sale of a Scarlett Johansson handkerchief. This had changed hands in 2008 for a mere 5300 US dollars.

Film star makes a prediction - and is very wrong

Based on this funny anecdote, Niney and Racca hatched a plan: Niney also blew his nose into a handkerchief. The internet star then put the handkerchief up for sale on eBay. "It's being auctioned off for five euros," Niney initially thought, not believing that the starting price of one euro would go much higher.

But the actor was wrong - and massively so. While he was still joking at first ("There's not much on it because I'm very, very healthy"), he could soon hardly believe his eyes.

Pierre Niney is a star in France: in 2015, the actor won the country's most important film award, the César. AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Four hours after the duo posted the handkerchief online, the bids had already skyrocketed to over 12,000 euros. And yet the end of the line had not yet been reached:

In the end, the handkerchief is said to have gone over the counter for 91,550 francs (100,000 euros). It is not known who paid so much for it.

Pierre Niney wants to donate proceeds from crazy sale

However, Niney will not be enriching himself with the snot deal: even before the auction had taken its crazy course, the mime declared that he wanted to donate the proceeds of the auction. However, it is still unclear where the 100,000 euros will go.

Pierre Niney is a celebrated star in France. In 2015, he was awarded the most important national film prize, the César, as best leading actor for "Yves Saint Laurent".

In 2024, he played one of the roles in the French production "The Count of Monte Cristo". However, there are no Hollywood roles on the 36-year-old's CV yet.