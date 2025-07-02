Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are back in the cast. New to the cast is Kenneth Branagh, who will play Miranda Priestly's husband, played by Meryl Streep. The plot of the original revolved around Andy, played by Anne Hathaway, who works as an assistant to the strict editor-in-chief Priestly at a fashion magazine.
Anne Hathaway's role still unclear
Meryl Streep received an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of the demanding editor-in-chief. The film, which is based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger, grossed 326 million dollars worldwide. Weisberger's book, which was published in 2004, is partly autobiographical and is based on her time as assistant to Anna Wintour, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue.
In the sequel, Miranda Priestly is confronted with the challenges of the struggling print industry. Emily Blunt's character, Emily Charlton, has now risen to become an executive at a luxury group that could influence reporting. Stanley Tucci returns as art director Nigel Kipling. Anne Hathaway's role in the sequel remains unclear.
Director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are once again responsible for the creative direction.
The film is scheduled for release in the USA in May 2026.