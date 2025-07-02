Almost 20 years after the release of the comedy "The Devil Wears Prada" starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, work has begun on the sequel. (archive picture) Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP/dpa

Filming has begun on the sequel to the popular fashion comedy. Meryl Streep once again takes on the role of Miranda Priestly, who has to face new challenges.

The sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada" is being filmed in Italy and New York.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are back.

The story shows Miranda Priestly battling with the struggling print industry.

The sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada" is taking shape, almost two decades after the original. Filming is taking place in Italy and New York, according to media reports.

A clip from the film studio "20th Century Studios" shows the iconic red pumps, accompanied by well-known quotes from the first film.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are back in the cast. New to the cast is Kenneth Branagh, who will play Miranda Priestly's husband, played by Meryl Streep. The plot of the original revolved around Andy, played by Anne Hathaway, who works as an assistant to the strict editor-in-chief Priestly at a fashion magazine.

Anne Hathaway's role still unclear

Meryl Streep received an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of the demanding editor-in-chief. The film, which is based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger, grossed 326 million dollars worldwide. Weisberger's book, which was published in 2004, is partly autobiographical and is based on her time as assistant to Anna Wintour, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue.

In the sequel, Miranda Priestly is confronted with the challenges of the struggling print industry. Emily Blunt's character, Emily Charlton, has now risen to become an executive at a luxury group that could influence reporting. Stanley Tucci returns as art director Nigel Kipling. Anne Hathaway's role in the sequel remains unclear.

Director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are once again responsible for the creative direction.

The film is scheduled for release in the USA in May 2026.

