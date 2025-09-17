This old jug fetched well over 2,000 francs on the German ZDF show "Bares für Rares". Picture: ZDF

In the German ZDF show "Bares für Rares", a find from an old clear-out box has brought in an unexpected windfall. The old jug fetched well over 2,000 francs.

Gianluca Reucher

Instead, the seller couple brought the rarity to the German ZDF show "Bares für Rares".

A wise decision: The almost 300-year-old jug fetched almost 2,800 francs in the dealer's room. Fabian Kahl acquired the object. Show more

Many dream of this: Finding a forgotten rarity in an old clear-out box that, in the best case, fetches a few francs. This is what happened to Petra and Wolfgang on Wednesday's edition of the German jumble sale show "Bares für Rares".

The couple almost sold the baroque beer stein at the flea market. Fortunately, they changed their minds - the find was set to fetch them several thousand euros.

Rarity almost sold at the flea market

"Wow," said ZDF presenter Horst Lichter, amazed by the jug. And expert Bianca Berding was also impressed: "I think it's a spectacular sight." She dated the showpiece between 1727 and 1737. The interior was fire-gilded "in a rich, orange-yellow tone", enthused Berding, who also "couldn't get enough" of the decoration.

Expert Bianca Berding and presenter Horst Lichter were impressed by the old jug. Picture: ZDF

Coins were embedded in it, which were identified as circulation coins from the period from 1525 to shortly after 1700. They featured Lutheran-Christian motifs. "I am thrilled and in awe," said Horst Lichter.

Berding estimated the value at a whopping 3,000 to 3,500 euros - the equivalent of just under 2,800 to 3,265 francs. The sellers had asked for just 500 euros for their jug. "Boom!" exclaimed Petra enthusiastically and Wolfgang could hardly believe his luck: "Amazing!"

"Bares für Rares" dealer Fabian Kahl finally snapped up the special rarity for 3,000 euros. "Wow, extraordinary," said Kahl, delighted with the object - and Wolfgang and Petra with a sale price six times higher than they had actually hoped for.