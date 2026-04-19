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Galen described it - proof was missing Find from Pergamon confirmed: Feces served as a remedy

Christian Thumshirn

19.4.2026

What seems strange today is now scientifically proven: In ancient times, human feces were used as medicine. A find from Pergamon provides clear evidence for the first time - and shows surprising parallels to modern therapies.

19.04.2026, 19:47

Galen of Pergamon, one of the most influential physicians of antiquity, described numerous healing methods in his writings - including applications using human and animal feces.

This may seem strange to us today, but in Roman medicine such recipes followed their own logic. For centuries, however, it remained unclear whether these practices were actually used - or were just theoretical considerations.

A bizarre find - feces with thyme oil

Now a find from Pergamon, Galen's place of work, provides a concrete answer for the first time: in a vial around 1900 years old, actually intended for fragrances, researchers found no perfume residue, but traces of human faeces - mixed with thyme oil.

The surprising finding confirms that the controversial recipes were actually used.

Our video shows what role such "medicines" played and why the topic is topical again today.

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