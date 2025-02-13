The 20th season of "GNTM" with head judge Heidi Klum starts on February 13. Daniel Graf/ProSieben/Seven.One Entertainment Group GmbH/dpa

Men on Tuesdays, women on Thursdays: Heidi Klum doubles her casting format for weeks on end. The new season of "Germany's Next Topmodel" starts on Thursday. Klum is getting some well-known reinforcements.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 20th season of "Germany's Next Topmodel" ("GNTM") starts on February 13 with an innovation: for six weeks, there will be men's castings on Tuesdays and women's castings on Thursdays.

Celebrity guests such as Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima and Catherine Deneuve will support Heidi Klum as judges in various episodes.

Filming was delayed due to the fire disaster in Los Angeles, but this had no impact on the episodes that were broadcast. Show more

This has never happened before: fans of the ProSieben show "Germany's Next Topmodel" ("GNTM") have to keep two TV evenings a week free for weeks this season.

"Many great people have applied for my 20th season," the station recently announced model scout Heidi Klum (51). "As all these great personalities don't fit into a single Thursday evening, there will now only be boys on Tuesdays for six weeks."

On February 13 at 8:15 p.m., the new round for the catwalk offspring of all genders will start again on ProSieben and Joyn.

Not until episode 13 on March 27 will all the models meet for the first time. From then on, "GNTM" will only run on Thursdays as usual. After more than 300 episodes and more than 3,000 candidates, the casting format is once again looking for new personalities in the 20th season.

Daughter Leni, Naomi Campbell and Catherine Deneuve will be taking part

This also includes the show's guests. Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum (20) will kick things off. The presenter will then be joined by supermodel Naomi Campbell (54) in episode two.

Also announced are catwalk stars Adriana Lima (43) and Anok Yai (27), "Die Bergretter" actor Sebastian Ströbel (48), the Tokyo Hotel twins Bill and Tom Kaulitz (35), world star Catherine Deneuve (81), photographer Rankin (58) and 60s legend Twiggy (75).

Filming used to be a big challenge for Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum recently took a look back at the beginnings of "GNTM" in 2006, saying that it was often very challenging for her to be the mother of four children at the same time while filming the casting show.

Especially at the beginning, when she was "either a young mother or pregnant or both", it wasn't always easy, the model told Stern magazine.

"My days always started tired because I was breastfeeding at night. And during the breaks in filming too. I was knocked out all the time and in the evening I wasn't sure what I had actually said all day," said Klum, who has four children from two relationships: Leni as well as two sons Henry (19) and Johan (18) and daughter Lou Sulola (15). Because she was also a working mother, she had feelings of guilt and "often felt torn".

The start of the new season was not always under a good star. The fire disaster around Los Angeles had an impact on filming, which was postponed by a few days.

For viewers, however, this ultimately changed nothing in the recordings that were broadcast. A large part of each "Germany's Next Topmodel" season is traditionally recorded in California.

