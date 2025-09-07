Bea and Fredy Minder from Thurgau are the first "Bauer, single, sucht" couple. After a stroke of fate, they are winding down the farm and have more time for themselves and new ideas.

Carlotta Henggeler

The love story of Fredy Minder and Bea is one of the most beautiful in the history of "Bauer, single, sucht".

They got married in 2009 - as the first "BLS" couple. They are also proud parents.

However, the Minders recently suffered a stroke of fate, which meant they had to scale back their farm activities - and are now thinking about unfulfilled dreams and travel for the first time. Show more

A paradisiacal garden, not a cloud in sight: Bea Minder works in her courtyard garden in Uesslingen in the canton of Thurgau in the best postcard weather.

Bea Minder lovingly looks after all the animals - from the rabbits and tortoises to the Bernese mountain dog. She also lends a hand with the grape harvest. Fredy is the experienced winegrower. Love brought Bea to Fredy in the canton of Thurgau. Or rather, the matchmaking show "Bauer, ledig, sucht" in 2008.

But the couple have had a difficult time: after a stroke of fate - Fredy Minder had serious heart problems - the couple want to cut back on the farm and have more time for themselves for the first time. The children are now older, leaving room for new ideas and travel plans on the bucket list.

