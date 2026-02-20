Attention fans: The dragons are being unleashed again. A first trailer for the sequel shows that the power struggle in House Targaryen is entering a new, even more dangerous phase.

The start of the season is confirmed. A first teaser gives fans an insight into the upcoming episodes.

The award-winning series is set around 200 years before the fantasy hit "Game of Thrones".

The first season achieved record ratings with more than ten million viewers. Its success continued to grow in the second season: at times, over 1.2 billion streaming minutes were measured per week.

The third season of "House of the Dragon" will be available on blue Premium and Sky Show from June. Just like the first two. Show more

The hunt for the Iron Throne continues: "House of the Dragon" returns in June with the third season on Sky Show and blue Premium.

A first trailer gets fans in the mood for the upcoming episodes and hints that the battle for absolute power will reach a new level of escalation.

The streaming service is still keeping specific details about the plot under wraps, but the images give a hint: Intrigue, conflicts of loyalty and dragon fire remain at the heart of the hit series.

Return to a world of fire and blood

"House of the Dragon" is based on George R. R. Martin's work "Fire & Blood" and is set around 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones".

It centers on the rise and fall of House Targaryen, a dynasty whose power is based on dragons but is in danger of collapsing due to power struggles within the family.

The first two seasons painted a dark picture of political intrigue and personal tragedy.

The conflict over the succession to the throne is likely to come to a head in the third season.

The new season is available on Sky Show or from blue Premium. If you want to watch the first episodes in advance, you can also find them on blue Premium.

