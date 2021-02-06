Ice fishing is trendy - even in Switzerland. One hotspot is Lake Oeschinen high above Kandersteg. But the effort required for a fresh catch is enormous. And it makes you think.

You can barely see your hand in front of your eyes. Thick snowflakes block the view of the high mountain panorama on this cold winter morning. But Daniel Kilian is beaming with joy. The weather is ideal for the ice fishing pro. "Nothing against fishing in the sunshine, but this way we're alone on the ice of Lake Oeschinen," he says, beaming from ear to ear. After all, ice fishing is all the rage - and now also attracts a larger audience who bravely brave the cold.

We fight our way through the thick snow flurries. Our destination is around half an hour's walk from the mountain station. We want to learn from Daniel Kilian how to drill a hole in the ice and make a good catch. The first thing we learn? It's not entirely without danger. So we first listen to his explanations on the subject of "safety on the ice", shivering.

Foodnerds - the documentary series on blue News What's it all about? - It's simple: we introduce you to people who really give their all for the best product and the finest food. Whether from Swiss plaice, animals or fresh from the cooking pot, you will be surprised how much time, experience and passion it takes to conjure up brilliant food from natural raw materials.

Then off we go. We learn that ice fishing is more than just throwing a lure on a hook into the hole. What we need above all: Patience. Because it takes around an hour before a fish bites. The reward follows immediately: Kilian expertly kills the char within seconds, removes it and roasts it over an open flame on a fire bowl directly on the ice.

The snack of pure fish without salt and pepper is - contrary to expectations - a poem.

It couldn't be fresher.

The realistic price for our little snack made from fish caught gently in a Swiss lake? Kilian estimates it at around 200 francs per kilo. Despite this, he no longer eats supermarket fish.

Find out why his hobby has changed his attitude to food and how he prepares his catch at home in "Foodnerds".

Transparency note: This video was first published in January 2022. We are republishing this report to coincide with the winter season.

More on the topic