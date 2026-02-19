A 15-meter-long whale is fighting for survival in the shallow river waters off Sumatra. Fishermen intervene - one even climbs onto the back of the colossus to steer it back towards the sea. A spectacular rescue operation with a happy ending.

Christian Thumshirn

In South Sumatra, Indonesia, a whale around 15 meters long gets lost in the Somor River. Fishermen and villagers try to steer the colossus back towards the sea with boats.

The river is simply too shallow

But the water is shallow - and the whale keeps drifting back to shore.

The video explains how long the rescue takes and how it ends.

