In October, "Friends" star Matthew Perry was found dead in his hot tub - there was a large amount of a narcotic in his blood. The trail led investigators to the "Ketamine Queen".

Following the drug-related death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, the Los Angeles district attorney's office has charged five people. The investigation had "uncovered a widespread underground criminal network responsible for distributing large quantities of ketamine to Mr. Perry and others," District Attorney Martin Estrada said at a press conference.

"Ketamine queen" exploited Perry's addiction problems

The network included a Perry assistant, various intermediaries, two doctors and a major drug source known as the "Ketamine Queen," Estrada continued. "The defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction problems to enrich themselves. They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew they were putting Mr. Perry at great risk - but they did it anyway."

US media had previously reported that people had been arrested in connection with Perry's death. The successful manhunt comes more than nine months after Perry's death. The police had focused their work on how the 54-year-old had obtained the anaesthetic ketamine, which he had in his blood in unusually high quantities at the time of his death.

Ketamine overdose

Perry was found in a hot tub in his home in Los Angeles last October. Prior to this, the actor had repeatedly spoken publicly about his battle with addiction to alcohol and drugs, among other things, and also wrote about it in his autobiography "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing", which was published last year.

An investigation by the Los Angeles coroner's office revealed in December that Perry had died from the effects of ketamine. Other causes of death included drowning, heart disease and the effects of a drug used to treat opioid addiction.

According to media reports, Perry had been undergoing ketamine therapy for depression and anxiety. However, the last session before his death had been a week and a half ago, which is why the ketamine in his body at the time of death could not have come from this infusion therapy, according to the coroner's office.

