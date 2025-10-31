Horror movie tips The horror returns: "Nosferatu" revives the vampire myth. Image: © Universal Pictures International Switzerland. The film "28 Years Later" by director Danny Boyle (left) was shot with iPhones. Image: © Sony Pictures Releasing Switzerland GmbH He's back: almost 30 years later comes the sequel to "I Know What You Did Last Summer". Image: © Sony Pictures Releasing Switzerland GmbH Say his name three times... and the mayhem begins! "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is back! Image: © 2024 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Hugh Grant shows his dark side - as a ruthless murderer in the horror film "Heretic". Image: © Pathé Films AG Horror movie tips The horror returns: "Nosferatu" revives the vampire myth. Image: © Universal Pictures International Switzerland. The film "28 Years Later" by director Danny Boyle (left) was shot with iPhones. Image: © Sony Pictures Releasing Switzerland GmbH He's back: almost 30 years later comes the sequel to "I Know What You Did Last Summer". Image: © Sony Pictures Releasing Switzerland GmbH Say his name three times... and the mayhem begins! "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is back! Image: © 2024 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Hugh Grant shows his dark side - as a ruthless murderer in the horror film "Heretic". Image: © Pathé Films AG

Halloween is more than just parties and plastic masks - it's the perfect night for a good scare on the sofa. With these five movie tips, the fright is guaranteed to come to your home cinema - goosebumps included.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many people watch horror films on Halloween because they want to be scared and experience the dark atmosphere of the night together.

blue News gives you five tips that show how horror and scares can be staged in different ways.

You can find more films with a scary factor on blue TV Show more

Five films that teach you to be afraid or to love it. From classic horror in "Nosferatu", a trashy slasher like "I Know What You Did Last Summer", apocalyptic zombies in "28 Years Later", nerve-wracking horror in "Heretic" or morbid humor in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice".

It doesn't always have to be "Halloween", "Friday the 13th" or "Scream" - beyond the classics, it shows how versatile and creative modern horror is today.

"Nosferatu"

"Nosferatu - The Undead" is undoubtedly one of the greatest horror films of recent years. It has been nominated for no fewer than 240 film awards, including four Oscars, and has won over 50 awards.

In addition to a unique retro look, the remake of the 1922 silent film classic shines with an illustrious cast: Willem Dafoe, who plays a Swiss man and even speaks a little Swiss German in the film. Also Emma Corrin ("The Crown"), Vanessa Paradis' and Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose, Nicholas Hoult ("About A Boy"), Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Bullet Train") and Bill Skarsgard ("It") as the vampire Count Orlok.

In an exclusive interview with blue News, acting legend Willem Dafoe and director Robert Eggers spoke about the challenges of reviving this 100-year-old horror classic in a worthy manner - which was a complete success.

"I know what you did last summer"

He's back ... and he still knows what you did last summer. The cult slasher "I Know What You Did Last Summer" is celebrating its comeback - with a sequel that will make horror fans' blood run cold.

Also starring: Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., who are celebrating their comeback almost three decades after the original. The fisherman with the hook is back - and he hasn't settled his score yet.

A nostalgia trip back to the 90s, when cell phones didn't have a location function and you really had to hide when you were on the run. Perfect for anyone who loves goosebumps, popcorn and retro vibes.

"28 Years Later"

Fans had to wait 18 years for the sequel to Danny Boyle's ("Trainspotting") cult film.

In 2002, the Brit redefined the zombie genre with "28 Days Later", triggering a veritable hype and helping Cillian Murphy make his breakthrough as an actor.

What is special about the way the third part was made is that Boyle used smartphones instead of film cameras for a large part of the filming, giving the zombie shocker "28 Years Later" a very special look that has never been seen before.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

With films such as "Big Fish", "Edward and the Scissorhands" and "Nightmare Before Christmas", Tim Burton has become a cult director. Not least because of his visionary way of presenting melancholy and morbid themes in an entertaining way.

The American is a master when it comes to giving death a crazy grimace. "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is the sequel to the cult film starring Michael Keaton.

Burton remains true to himself and largely dispenses with modern aids - i.e. computer effects. Real props, elaborate costumes and make-up as well as mechanical and electronic models lend the sequel to "Beetlejuice" (1988) a wonderfully trashy, handmade charm.

"Heretic"

"Four Weddings and a Funeral", "Bridget Jones" or "Notting Hill". For years, Hugh Grant was primarily known for romantic comedies. He is now turning his back on this genre.

In "Heretic", the 64-year-old plays a leading role in a horror film for the first time in his long career.

As the mysterious Mr. Reed, he invites two young missionaries into his home. But the seemingly friendly man is not who he claims to be. A dangerous game of cat and mouse begins.

A wide and creepy selection of classics and modern horror films can be found in the Halloween dossier on blue TV.

