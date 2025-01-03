British media report that Harry and Meghan have purchased a property in Portugal as a possible alternative, which would bring them closer to the royal family. Bild: Matt Dunham/Pool AP/dpa

It was a turning point for the royal family: five years ago, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties. It was said that they wanted to take on a new role. But the reality is different.

The couple live largely in seclusion in California with their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3).

Harry and Meghan have made serious accusations against the royal family in interviews and books, and relations with the British royal family are deeply fractured.

Connoisseurs of the royal family believe it is unlikely that the prodigal son will return. Show more

When two people quarrel, nobody is happy. It has now been five years since Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's surprise departure from the close circle of British royals. But there are no winners in sight from the "Megxit", as the British media immediately dubbed the historic event in reference to Brexit - the British exit from the EU.

Harry and Meghan have fallen out of favor with many people in their old homeland of Great Britain since they made serious accusations against the royal family in interviews and books. And there is a considerable gap in the "firm", as the royals call themselves.

"After many months of thought and discussion, we have decided to find a new progressive role for ourselves in this institution," Harry and Meghan announced on January 8, 2020. The news reportedly came as a surprise even to Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and Harry's father Charles. However, there has been no talk of a new role for a long time, and relations have largely broken down: Afghanistan veteran Harry had to relinquish the honorary military titles to which he was attached.

Prince Andrew also dropped out of the royal leadership circle

"It's been five years of remarkable change for the royal family," says royal expert Craig Prescott. At that time, the Queen and her husband Prince Philip were still alive. Prince Andrew has also long since disappeared from the royal leadership circle - the brother of reigning King Charles III has fallen out of favor due to his involvement in an abuse scandal.

"What remains is a much smaller royal family," says constitutional lawyer Prescott from London's Royal Holloway University. "That's a challenge, because Queen Elizabeth's mantra was that the monarchy had to be seen to be believed." So if fewer members are attending appointments, the perception will decrease - and this at a time when two leading figures, King Charles and his daughter-in-law Princess Kate, were absent for a long time due to cancer.

This is particularly true of the effect on young people, as Prescott says. Here, Harry and Meghan created a modern image of the royal family. "There are long-term demographic questions emerging about the monarchy, and the departure fits in with that. They couldn't really be replaced so far," the expert emphasizes.

No replacement for Harry and Meghan in sight

The palace is therefore not a winner in the dispute, even if the hard core of the royals were recently showered with flowers and gifts by fans on the way to the traditional Christmas service and the sympathy is great.

But even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the official titles of Harry (40) and Meghan (43) continue to be, cannot be considered winners. The couple live largely in seclusion in California. There, their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3) can grow up undisturbed by cameras. It was this form of relative anonymity in an area full of celebrities that Harry had in mind at the time.

The goal of financial independence is more difficult to assess. Harry and Meghan made millions with documentaries and productions for the streaming giants Netflix and Spotify. In a new series for Netflix, Meghan is set to reveal tips for cooking, gardening and hosting. The former actress has also set up her own lifestyle brand. Harry and Meghan are also involved in charity organizations.

Tabloids exploit alleged problems

But there is a lot of criticism in the UK. The British tabloid press never tires of firing back against the exiles at every opportunity. Even after the resignation from the front row, the Sun newspaper set the tone: "This is a declaration of war on the royal family." The yellow press has been gleefully exploiting unconfirmed separation rumors for months.

If the king were to take back the fifth in line to the throne, the tabloids would also stop their attacks. A return of the prodigal son could help both sides. But will it happen?

"I think it's extremely unlikely that Harry will return in the near or medium term," says Prescott. He points out that the prince clearly enjoys living in the USA and that the couple's plans there are far from over. And a reconciliation is also not in sight: "It's a sign of how distant the family is that there was no question at all of them coming over for Christmas. It wasn't even brought up."

Harry is said not to have spoken to William for ages. On the rare occasions when the brothers happen to be in the same room, they don't spare each other a glance, according to eyewitnesses. Hopes are therefore pinned on 76-year-old Charles: it is in his interest that his sons find each other again during his lifetime, says Prescott. The clock is ticking.