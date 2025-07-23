FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf were a couple from 2018 to 2019 - she later made serious allegations of abuse. Imago

FKA Twigs has withdrawn her lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf for sexual and emotional abuse. The two ex-partners have reached an out-of-court settlement.

FKA Twigs (37) has withdrawn her lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf (39), which was filed in December 2020. The singer had accused the actor of sexually and emotionally abusing her during their relationship. They have now reached an out-of-court settlement.

The couple's lawyers told the US magazine TMZ that they had agreed on a "constructive way forward". However, the details of the settlement remain confidential.

Allegations of sexual and emotional abuse

FKA Twigs' allegations were serious. She accused him of subjecting her to "relentless abuse" during their relationship. This included sexual assault, physical violence and emotional abuse. She also claimed that LaBeouf knowingly infected her with a sexually transmitted disease.

FKA Twigs also reported that LaBeouf had set strict rules during their relationship. These included how often she had to kiss and touch him and how she should behave towards other men. During her relationship with LaBeouf in 2018 and 2019, she said she experienced the worst time of her life.

"I want to draw attention to the tactics that people who abuse other people use to control you and take away your agency," FKA Twigs told the New York Times in 2020 after filing the lawsuit.

Earlier statement

This is not the first time that allegations of abuse have been made against Shia LaBeouf. His ex-girlfriend Karolyn Pho had also accused him of violent behavior.

In an earlier statement in the "New York Times", LaBeouf commented on the allegations. "Many of the allegations are not true," he said - but at the same time admitted: "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only justifications. I abused myself and everyone around me for years".

He said he owed the women "the opportunity to speak out publicly and take responsibility for what I did".

