With around 120 aircraft, Eurowings is now offering 13 percent more seats than in the previous year due to the continued strong growth in demand. Soeren Stache/dpa

An incident high above Europe is now keeping investigators busy. Five people are injured on a Eurowings flight from Greece to Germany after the plane gets caught in strong air turbulence.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Five people were injured on a Eurowings flight from Rhodes to Cologne.

According to initial findings, the cause was the air turbulence of an Emirates Airbus A380 flying ahead.

The distance between the two aircraft was apparently above the recommended minimum. Show more

When the Eurowings Airbus A320 touched down at Cologne/Bonn Airport, rescue workers were already waiting for the plane. Four passengers and a flight attendant require medical attention. The injuries are considered minor, but the events are now being investigated by the relevant authorities.

The flight data recorders were seized. They should show why a routine flight suddenly turned into a safety-relevant incident.

Powerful forces at high altitude

According to the aviation portal Aviation Herald, the Eurowings jet was on its way from Rhodes to Cologne when the crew received clearance to climb to a higher cruising altitude. During this maneuver, the aircraft was hit by violent vibrations.

According to the report, the weather was not a factor. Instead, air turbulence from an Airbus A380 flying ahead is said to have triggered the turbulence. The particularly heavy long-haul aircraft generate strong wake vortices behind them, which can have an impact on other aircraft far away.

This had immediate consequences for the people on board. One flight attendant was thrown against the cabin ceiling by the force of the movements.

Minimum distance was apparently not sufficient

The incident is particularly interesting because the applicable safety regulations were apparently observed. Greater distances apply behind an Airbus A380 than behind other types of aircraft, as its wake vortices are considered to be particularly strong.

According to the available data, the Emirates jet was several kilometers ahead of the Eurowings aircraft. Nevertheless, the violent movements occurred.

Such events are rare, but not unprecedented. Time and again, investigating authorities have reported cases in which the air turbulence of large aircraft had an unexpectedly strong impact on other aircraft. In the past, similar incidents have sometimes even led to loss of control and serious damage.

The ongoing investigations will now clarify why the safety reserves were not sufficient in this case.