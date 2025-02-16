Florence Pugh is a guest in the first episode of the new series "No Taste Like Home", in which Antoni Porowski sets out with famous people in search of the traces of their ancestors and culinary roots. Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa

In the series "No Taste Like Home", Florence Pugh talks about the grim diagnosis she was given by doctors as a child. According to them, she suffered from breathing problems and "shouldn't have lived".

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Florence Pugh suffered from breathing problems as a child and spent a lot of time in hospital.

Doctors didn't give her a good chance of survival at the time, as Pugh recalls in the new series "No Taste Like Home".

In the National Geographic show, which starts soon, Antoni Porowski joins famous guests on a journey into their past. Food plays a major role in this. Show more

When she was still a baby, Florence Pugh's (29) parents received a devastating diagnosis. "The doctors told my parents to just enjoy their time with me while they still had me," the actress recalls in the "No Taste Like Home" episode , according to "The Mirror".

The new National Geographic series, which starts in a few days and will be available on Disney+ from February 24, is hosted by "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski (40) and produced by star chef Gordon Ramsay (58). According to the show's description: "From Italy, Germany and the UK to Senegal, South Korea and Borneo, Antoni takes celebrities on epic journeys to explore their ancestral and culinary roots."

With Pugh, he travels to England, where the "We Live in Time" actress grew up. The duo follow in her footsteps from Oxford to Yorkshire and London - she is the first star Porowski has taken on a journey to her roots.

"I was constantly ill and had to go to hospital again and again"

Things get emotional in the episode. When Porowski explains to the actress that there had been a Florence Pugh in her family in the past, she becomes thoughtful. The presenter reveals: "Unfortunately, little Florence died shortly before her fifth birthday. Most likely from tuberculosis, as was the case with most children at the time."

This is "very strange", says Pugh according to The Mirror. The actress had many problems with her breathing as a child. "I was constantly ill and had to go to hospital again and again. I wasn't meant to live," the 29-year-old reveals.

Today, the breathing problems no longer bother Pugh so much. According to "Yahoo", the US-American said in an earlier interview: "If I don't get sick now as an adult, it doesn't affect me as much as it did when I was younger."

