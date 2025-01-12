Florian Silbereisen had certainly imagined things differently: His TV show "Schlagerchampions" was less than half an hour old when there was suddenly an unplanned interruption. Picture: IMAGO/pictureteam

Half an hour after the start of the music show "Schlagerchampions" on Saturday evening, there was suddenly a technical problem. Presenter Florian Silbereisen reacted with aplomb and improvised without further ado.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shortly after the start, presenter Florian Silbereisen had to interrupt his ARD music show "Schlagerchampions" for several minutes yesterday evening.

The 43-year-old had just announced Melissa Naschenweng's performance. But when the singer wanted to start her song, the technology suddenly stopped working.

This moment showed just how experienced Silbereisen is as an entertainer. Without further ado, he improvised with the audience in the TV studio. Show more

The entertainer had just announced Melissa Naschenweng, who was floating above the stage on a swing during her performance. But when the Austrian singer wanted to start her song "Auf Zeit geliebt", the technology suddenly stopped working.

While Naschenweg's voice could still be heard by the TV viewers, nothing seemed to be happening in the TV studio. "We can't hear anything," said Florian Silbereisen a moment later, addressing the control room.

Florian Silbereisen reacted confidently

However, the audience in front of the TV sets didn't notice anything. The playback seemed to work perfectly via the screen.

The music show was immediately interrupted.

This moment showed what an experienced entertainer Florian Silbereisen is. The 43-year-old reacted extremely confidently, although it took longer than expected to rectify the error.

Genau mein Humor das Publikum hört das Playback nicht 😂😂😂 #Schlagerchampions pic.twitter.com/HJjhm2ZCVT — Thomas (@Thomas__2290) January 11, 2025

"We have a small technical problem at the moment. I don't know what it is," said Silbereisen, addressing the viewers in front of the screens.

He continued: "We're broadcasting live. We're working on it. I can only say that the atmosphere here in Berlin is great. We're just going to sing a song together a cappella."

Afterwards, entertainer Silbereisen motivated the audience in the TV studio to sing along, while Melissa Naschenweng had to hold out on her swing above the stage.

Silbereisen: "I just got a go"

Several minutes passed before the show could finally continue as planned. "I've just been given the go-ahead. Thanks to the team. Now let's get on with it. Here's Melissa Naschenweng again," said a visibly relieved Florian Silbereisen.

On her second attempt, the singer flew across the stage without any further technical problems and the playback worked perfectly.

Various TV viewers couldn't help but make fun of the glitch on social media afterwards.

"Now the playback is failing and Flori has to improvise while Alpen-Barbie sits on the swing," wrote one amused viewer on the short messaging service X.

Meanwhile, another wrote: "If you don't let the artists sing live and it goes wrong."

