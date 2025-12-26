"The dreamboat Bora Bora" On the second day of Christmas, "Das Traumschiff" sets sail for Bora Bora. On board: Collien Fernandes, Daniel Morgenroth, Florian Silbereisen and Louis Held (from left to right). Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling Landscape gardener Basti Kugler (Max König, right) is supposed to find a plot of land on Bora Bora where Ulrich von Stein (Timothy Peach) can plant a coral garden for nature conservation. Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling By chance, there is a piano on the beach of Bora Bora. Naturally, ship's doctor Dr. Jessica Delgado (Collien Fernandes) wants to hear what Captain Max Parger (Florian Silbereisen) can do on the keys. Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling Toni Wittig (Emilia Bernsdorf, right) and Amrei Seibold (Banafshe Hourmazdi) are best friends and young entrepreneurs in their parents' companies. The fact that Amrei has not registered either of them as regular passengers on the MS Amadea initially causes tension. But everything is forgotten on Bora Bora. Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling Elsa Westrup (Kassandra Wedel, right) lost her hearing over ten years ago. Her daughter Nora (Samara Fry) feels guilty and is overly cautious with her mother. This leads to conflict. Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling Elsa Westrup (Kassandra Wedel, right) actually wanted to carefully confront her daughter with the fact that there is a new man in her life, Paul (Thaddäus Meilinger). But before she can introduce them to each other, Nora (Samara Fry) has already caught the couple in flagrante delicto. Not a good start ... Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling Officer's assistant Noah Schütt (Louis Held, left) has a problem: his parents are celebrating a big golden wedding anniversary and he has to learn to dance. Fortunately, he has some helpful colleagues (from left): Jessica Delgado (Collien Fernandes), Martin Grimm (Daniel Morgenroth), Hanna Liebhold (Barbara Wussow) and Captain Parger (Florian Silbereisen). Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling Deaf Elsa Westrup (Kassandra Wedel) has a new man in her life, Paul Richter (Thaddäus Meilinger), and is planning her future with him. To share the news with her daughter Nora, she has invited her on a trip to Bora Bora. Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling The young entrepreneur Toni (Emilia Bernsdorf) meets the smart landscape gardener Basti Kugler (Max König) on board. Will there be more to their flirtation? Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling "The dreamboat Bora Bora" On the second day of Christmas, "Das Traumschiff" sets sail for Bora Bora. On board: Collien Fernandes, Daniel Morgenroth, Florian Silbereisen and Louis Held (from left to right). Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling Landscape gardener Basti Kugler (Max König, right) is supposed to find a plot of land on Bora Bora where Ulrich von Stein (Timothy Peach) can plant a coral garden for nature conservation. Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling By chance, there is a piano on the beach of Bora Bora. Naturally, ship's doctor Dr. Jessica Delgado (Collien Fernandes) wants to hear what Captain Max Parger (Florian Silbereisen) can do on the keys. Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling Toni Wittig (Emilia Bernsdorf, right) and Amrei Seibold (Banafshe Hourmazdi) are best friends and young entrepreneurs in their parents' companies. The fact that Amrei has not registered either of them as regular passengers on the MS Amadea initially causes tension. But everything is forgotten on Bora Bora. Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling Elsa Westrup (Kassandra Wedel, right) lost her hearing over ten years ago. Her daughter Nora (Samara Fry) feels guilty and is overly cautious with her mother. This leads to conflict. Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling Elsa Westrup (Kassandra Wedel, right) actually wanted to carefully confront her daughter with the fact that there is a new man in her life, Paul (Thaddäus Meilinger). But before she can introduce them to each other, Nora (Samara Fry) has already caught the couple in flagrante delicto. Not a good start ... Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling Officer's assistant Noah Schütt (Louis Held, left) has a problem: his parents are celebrating a big golden wedding anniversary and he has to learn to dance. Fortunately, he has some helpful colleagues (from left): Jessica Delgado (Collien Fernandes), Martin Grimm (Daniel Morgenroth), Hanna Liebhold (Barbara Wussow) and Captain Parger (Florian Silbereisen). Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling Deaf Elsa Westrup (Kassandra Wedel) has a new man in her life, Paul Richter (Thaddäus Meilinger), and is planning her future with him. To share the news with her daughter Nora, she has invited her on a trip to Bora Bora. Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling The young entrepreneur Toni (Emilia Bernsdorf) meets the smart landscape gardener Basti Kugler (Max König) on board. Will there be more to their flirtation? Image: ZDF/Dirk Bartling

A Christmas miracle on the "Traumschiff"? In the new episode, Captain Florian Silbereisen meets Timothy Peach of all people - the actor who once sharply criticized his cast. ZDF uses the encounter for self-deprecating side-swipes.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Christmas episode of "Das Traumschiff", Captain Florian Silbereisen meets his former critic Timothy Peach of all people, which makes for some self-deprecating moments.

The episode on Bora Bora tackles emotional stories, including a deaf mother-daughter relationship and a dubious environmental project.

Influencer appearances are dispensed with this time, while ZDF shows self-criticism with side blows to Silbereisen and acting quality.

The episode airs today, Friday, December 26, at 8.15 pm on ZDF. Show more

There is a scene in "Das Traumschiff: Bora Bora" on Christmas Day on ZDF in which Florian Silbereisen as Captain Parger sits down at the piano and, accompanied by the young singer Nora (Samara Fry), performs "Somehwere Over The Rainbow". A video of this soon goes viral on the internet, prompting hotel manager Hanna Liebhold (Barbara Wussow) to scoff: "You're a star now, so to speak!" - Parger responds, flattered: "Yes, who knows, maybe I'll be discovered now." Only to be quickly brought back down to earth by his colleague: "Cobbler, stick to your last!"

Is this a self-deprecating dig at ZDF's star Florian Silbereisen? After all, it's not uncommon to want to quote Liebhold when the presenter and singer recites his memorized sentences with a rolling "R" and pathos in his voice. In 2019, the 44-year-old replaced Sascha Hehn as the captain of "Traumschiff", and Timothy Peach was not the only one to lament ZDF's choice at the time: it was "a slap in the face for any trained actor". To be fair, it should be noted that Hehn also had no acting training in the classical sense, but had already gained film experience as a child.

Nevertheless, Silbereisen as captain would probably not have been possible with "Traumschiff" creator Wolfgang Rademann, who died in 2016. And neither would the amateurish acting performances by influencers such as Sophia Thiel, who are now regularly allowed on board the MS Amadea. Not so in the current film, however.

And even he is surprisingly back as a guest on the "Traumschiff" for the second time since 2000: Silbereisen critic Timothy Peach. The great reconciliation? A Christmas miracle? Or self-irony after all? After all, Silbereisen says the following to trained actor Peach in the film: "Can you explain to me exactly how that works?"

"Das Traumschiff" is on course for an Oscar

Peach plays the entrepreneur Ulrich von Stein, who wants to build coral gardens on Bora Bora - allegedly. He is helped by landscaper Basti (Max König), who falls in love with the spoiled young entrepreneur Toni (Emilia Bernsdorf) on board. She, in turn, is on board the MS Amadea with her best friend Amrei (Banafshe Hourmazdi). However, her accommodation is less luxurious than she thought, which causes conflict.

There are also conflicts between Elsa Westrup and her daughter Nora - the same singer from the beginning. However, Elsa doesn't know that she can sing. Like her actress Kassandra Wedel, she is deaf. Nora tries to hide her great passion from her mother so that she does not feel ostracized. Just like in the Oscar-winning film "CODA". Nora has no idea that her mother is also hiding something from her - or rather: someone ...

Immediately afterwards, ZDF repeats the last episode of the "Traumschiff" spin-off "Kreuzfahrt ins Glück - Hochzeitsreise nach Korsika" from 2024. On New Year's Day 2026, the MS Amadea then sets course for "Afrika: Madikwe" in a new episode. Among others, former "GZSZ" stars Valentina Pahde and Isabell Horn will be reunited on board. However, as in the current episode, Harald Schmidt will once again be absent as cruise director Schifferle.

