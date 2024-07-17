The whirlwinds are back: 28 years after the cult film "Twister", the sequel "Twisters" is now coming to cinemas. Watch the video to find out why the long wait was worth it.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first part of "Twister" was released in cinemas in 1996.

Now, 28 years later, comes the sequel "Twisters".

Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) chase hurricanes and try to tame them. Show more

Do you remember the flying cow from 1996? You may have seen it in the movie "Twister", which became a cult film despite its poor script.

28 years later comes the sequel "Twisters". Not with the same actors and not with the same story. But once again the movie is about a storm chaser, Kate, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones.

In Oklahoma, USA, she meets influencer Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), who also chases tornadoes. His goal? To attract a lot of attention on social media. But the two come together and try to use scientific methods to contain the tornadoes so that they eventually dissipate.

The action thriller is full of irony and humor, especially because of actor Glen Powell, who already played the rascal and rather arrogant guy in "Top Gun: Maverick".

"Twisters " will be showing in all blue Cinema cinemas from July 17.

