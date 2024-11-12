Almost half a million spectators: Art Garfunkel (l.) and Paul Simon at their legendary free concert in Central Park in New York on September 19, 1981. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Nancy Kaye

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, known for hits such as "The Sound of Silence", have found each other again after years of estrangement. The two musicians have reconciled.

The two long estranged US musicians Paul Simon (83) and Art Garfunkel (83) have reconciled.

"I had lunch with Paul a few weeks ago," Garfunkel told the British Times.

The duo, who made music history with hits such as "The Sound of Silence", "Mrs. Robinson" and "Bridge over Troubled Water", have decided to meet up again.

Both musicians, who were born just a few weeks apart in the New York borough of Queens, went their own ways after their break-up. Show more

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, the legendary musicians who achieved world fame as a duo in the 60s and 70s, have found each other again after a long period of estrangement.

Art Garfunkel told the British newspaper "The Times" that he recently had lunch with Paul Simon.

It was the first time they had met for many years. Garfunkel recalled the meeting: "I looked at Paul and asked: <What happened? Why haven't we seen each other for so long?"

An emotional reunion

Simon explained that he had been hurt by earlier statements made by Garfunkel in an interview. Garfunkel was deeply touched by Simon's openness: "I cried when he told me how much it had hurt him.

Looking back, I guess I wanted to shed the image of the nice guy from Simon & Garfunkel. You know what? I was an idiot."

The duo, who made music history with hits such as "The Sound of Silence", "Mrs. Robinson" and "Bridge over Troubled Water", have decided to get together again.

Garfunkel expressed the hope that Simon might bring his guitar with him. For him, it was important to sort things out before it was too late. "I had the feeling it was wonderful between us again. When I think about it, it makes me cry. I can still feel his embrace," said Garfunkel.

Musical successes and new projects

Both musicians, who were born just a few weeks apart in the New York borough of Queens, went their own ways after their break-up.

Garfunkel recently released an album with his 33-year-old son Art Garfunkel Jr. Despite the long separation, the musical connection between Simon and Garfunkel remains a significant part of their story.

