70th ESC: The first favorites are in the final - Gallery ESC presenters Victoria Swarovski (l.) and Michael Ostrowski on Tuesday evening in the Wiener Stadthalle. Image: IMAGO/Beautiful Sports The ESC entered its hot phase on Tuesday evening with the first semi-final. Image: Keystone Australia's last year's participant Go-Jo with a dancing kangaroo. Image: IMAGO / TT Australia's candidate from last year, "Milkshake Man" Go-Jo. Image: IMAGO/Beautiful Sports As expected, Linda Lampenius & Pete Parkkonen won their ticket to the final with "Liekinheitin". Image: IMAGO/TT 70th ESC: The first favorites are in the final - Gallery ESC presenters Victoria Swarovski (l.) and Michael Ostrowski on Tuesday evening in the Wiener Stadthalle. Image: IMAGO/Beautiful Sports The ESC entered its hot phase on Tuesday evening with the first semi-final. Image: Keystone Australia's last year's participant Go-Jo with a dancing kangaroo. Image: IMAGO / TT Australia's candidate from last year, "Milkshake Man" Go-Jo. Image: IMAGO/Beautiful Sports As expected, Linda Lampenius & Pete Parkkonen won their ticket to the final with "Liekinheitin". Image: IMAGO/TT

The first ESC semi-final is over - and as expected, Finland and Greece have made it through to the final. The second semi-final with the Swiss representative Veronica Fusaro will take place on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the first ESC semi-final in Vienna on Tuesday evening, ten countries won their tickets for the final.

This year's competition is overshadowed by the controversial participation of Israel and several withdrawals by European countries.

The second semi-final with the Swiss representative Veronica Fusaro will take place on Thursday.

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will take place in Vienna in 2026 because the Austrian opera singer Johannes Pietsch, aka JJ, won in Basel in 2025 with "Wasted Love". Show more

The first battle of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna has been fought - and most of the predicted winners are also among the real winners.

The leading duo of Finland and Greece, who have been the top favorites for months, punched their ticket to the final on Tuesday evening, as did Moldova's party cracker. But Israel also made it through to the next round, while Belgium proved the bookmakers wrong and surprisingly, but rightly, secured their promotion.

The music round, hosted for the first time by the duo Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski, was opened by Moldova's pop rapper Satoshi and his party hit "Viva, Moldova!" with dancing Playmobil figures as background animation.

This set the mood for the evening, which was immediately taken up by Sweden's Felicia, who secured her system upgrade with electronic heaviness and wobbly vocals and "My System".

The Finnish violin and voice combo Linda Lampenius & Pete Parkkonen, still seen as the frontrunners, secured their ticket to the final as expected with their blend of electronic drama pop and classical violin sprinkles as well as minimalist staging in "Liekinheitin".

A breakthrough for Israel too

Without a violin, but with one of the best voices in the competition, Israel's candidate Noam Bettan was convincing. Rough, striking and erotically intoned, "Michelle" earned a place in the top ten - despite the heated discussion about Israel's participation despite the Gaza war and occasional heckling in the hall.

The last starting place meant good luck for the Serbian dark rock band Lavina, or at least a place in the final, even if the more depressive "Kraj mene" doesn't sound like good luck. Contrary to the betting odds, Belgium's candidate Essyla, who delivered modern pop with a hard beat, did not have a slide but a gentle glide into the final with her "Dancing on the Ice".

Lithuania's Lion Ceccah came to the end of his voice in "Sólo quiero más" with its mixture of technoid aesthetics and high drama after long days of rehearsals, but not yet to the end of his ESC journey. Poland's Alicja, on the other hand, was particularly convincing with her voice, whose "Pray" initially resembles a soulful prayer session, which then turns into indefinable rap, but still managed to attract enough votes.

And finally, the proto-feminist-mystical folklore bombast of the Croatian female quintet Lelek's "Andromeda" earned them a promotion ticket at the end - while the Balkan ladies' counterpart, the Portuguese male quintet Bandidos do Cante with "Rosa", in grandpa's old jacket and with fado fadesse, failed to attract enough votes.

The yellow angels take off

Georgia's trio Bzikebi, disguised as Yellow Angels, announced "On Replay", but did not get a replay and had to return home despite a good number, but presumably due to a lack of votes. And Estonia's trio Vanilla Ninja didn't have any luck with the trinity either. "Too Epic To Be True" ended up being called "Too Epic To Be In The Final" for the ladies.

Senhit from San Marino didn't land a hit, although she had one on board for "Superstar", namely 80s icon Boy George. There was no final ticket for the likeable disco number. And among the evening's electronic numbers, Tamara Živković from Montenegro ultimately had to enter the valley of tears with "Nova zora".

Melancholy opening and witty conclusion

The evening in the Wiener Stadthalle ended as melancholy for five countries as it had begun for all of them. The evening began with a clip of a gay couple watching ESC together over the decades until one of them passed away. At the end, the partner sat alone at the piano and sang the old hit "L'amour est bleu" by Vicky Leandros before the 73-year-old singer took over in person.

At least the presenting duo Swarovski and Ostrowski tried to create an atmosphere with dress-up games with a green jacket in the Green Room or a joint number with Australia's previous participant Go-Jo about the Anglo-Saxon confusion of Austria and Australia - including an oversized Mozart ball and dancing kangaroo. And a joint merger to form Austrialia. The second semi-final has to top that.

The second semi-final with the Swiss representative Veronica Fusaro will take place on Thursday.