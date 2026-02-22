"Jomo", the joy of consciously missing out, is seen as the counter-trend to "Fomo", the fear of missing out. IMAGO/Westend61

More and more young people are consciously deciding to miss out on things. This trend is called "Jomo" - joy of missing out. What's behind it and what's the point?

Instead of being driven by social pressure and constant accessibility, jomo focuses on calm, deceleration and digital breaks.

More and more people and influencers are celebrating solitude and the conscious renunciation of a permanent online presence as a path to greater serenity and well-being. Show more

Saturday evening. Your friends want to go out partying, dancing until dawn. You would rather stay at home. Comfortably, without noise, without a hangover the next day. But you can't shake one thought: what if you miss out?

This feeling has a name: "Fomo", short for fear of missing out. However, there is now a counter-trend on social media: "Jomo", joy of missing out. In other words, the joy of missing out. Instead of being driven by the fear of missing out on something, people are now deliberately celebrating the opposite.

The trend has been around for a while. The New York Times wrote about it back in 2018, for example. The text declared the joy of missing out to be a summer trend. But as is the case with trends, they become big - or big again - primarily through social media.

Relaxed instead of permanently online

There are two aspects to "Jomo": On the one hand, it's about not going to the club if you don't want to, for example, but also about not always having to be available.

We are constantly flooded with information, news and updates. So it's almost impossible to switch off. Jomo leads to more relaxation and productivity by eliminating unnecessary information.

It's no longer about consuming as much as possible, but about deciding more actively which of the countless opportunities you really want to take advantage of. For example, some people have zero knowledge of the Beckham family drama - as a conscious decision not to invest time in this topic. In addition, studies show that a "digital detox" reduces stress and increases well-being.

"The internet has made me lazy"

Canadian author Christina Crook lived without the internet for 31 days and wrote a book about it ("The Joy of Missing Out: Finding Balance in a Wired World"). Her conclusion: "The internet has made me lazy in my thinking, writing and as a friend."

Crook notes that we live in an age of over-information, where there is little room for genuine wonder - and that when faced with a choice between man and machine, we all too often favor the machine.

Avoiding the internet altogether - as Crook did during her 31 days - is unlikely to be a permanent solution. But using it more consciously would be a start, she suggests. For example, by not picking up your phone as soon as you wake up in the morning - even if you just want to check the time.

More and more influencers are celebrating Jomo

Many influencers now also rely on the principle of Jomo. It is often about self-optimization. They can be seen practising yoga, outdoors in nature or immersed in a book, completely at peace with themselves.

One example is the German influencer "carefreehamuyela". Although her posts are not explicitly about Jomo, she celebrates being alone and the freedom to only go where she really wants to go.

She also regularly goes on a "digital detox". Phases in which she consciously does without digital devices such as smartphones, laptops and televisions.

The German influencer "tyanathi" also regularly posts videos about Jomo. "One thing about me is that I don't have a Fomo. You could even call it Jomo," she writes in one video.

She celebrates staying at home. Especially when she doesn't feel like going out. And inspires a whole generation of stressed-out people.