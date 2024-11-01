Last week, Katy Perry celebrated her 40th birthday and invited friends to Geneva. There, Katy Perry and her friends enjoyed fondue, rösti and a yodeling concert.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last week, US singer Katy Perry celebrated her 40th birthday.

Katy Perry invited her friends to Geneva.

The singer and her friends enjoyed a delicious fondue, rösti and a private yodeling concert. Show more

Happy birthday, Katy Perry - that was the motto for the US singer last week. Perry invited her friends to Geneva to celebrate her milestone birthday. There was fondue, rösti and yodeling. The singer stayed at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Geneva and threw a big 40s-style party.

Among the guests were her fiancé Orlando Bloom (47), Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren Sanchez (54), singer Sia (48) and actress Cameron Diaz (52).

The program included dinner at the Grand Théâtre, a traditional Swiss meal at Les Pâquis and a private yodel concert.

The menu at the Grand Théâtre included a fillet of beef and Mont d'Or cheese with truffles. Elderberry sorbet was served for dessert. But the Cern was also booked by Katy Perry and was not open to other guests.

Novo vídeo de Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom na plataforma de embarque do Orient Express, rumo a cidade de Genebra, na Suíça, para celebrar seus 40 anos. 🥰🫶pic.twitter.com/h5KQUcFZGs — Tudo Katy (@tudokatysite) October 30, 2024

To round off the day, the party took the Orient Express to Amsterdam. The celebrations continued on the luxury train and in the Dutch city.

More videos from the resort