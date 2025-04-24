  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Fashion event at The Dolder Grand "For me, luxury is when I have time to myself"

Nicole Agostini

24.4.2025

Elegant looks, champagne and couture at The Dolder Grand: blue News attended the Couture Fashion Night in Zurich and asked the guests a simple question with surprisingly diverse answers.

24.04.2025, 19:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • blue News was present at the Couture Fashion Night 2.0 at The Dolder Grand in Zurich.
  • Among other things, couture creations were on show.
  • The guests revealed what luxury means to them personally - the answers were varied.
  • For Laura Bircher, Miss Universe Switzerland 2024, luxury is, among other things, when she can have time to herself.
Show more

When Zurich hosts the Couture Fashion Night, nothing is left to chance.

The location? The Dolder Grand. On the catwalk? Couture, including by Swiss designer Jean Luc Amsler. The outfits among the guests? Sometimes designer pieces, sometimes Zara.

And just like their looks, the guests' personal definition of luxury was very different.

blue News mingled with the guests - with camera, microphone and a curious question: "What is luxury for you?"

More videos from the department

More from the department

Jackie Kennedy as a style role model. Why Kate, Meghan or Melania Trump rely on her look

Jackie Kennedy as a style role modelWhy Kate, Meghan or Melania Trump rely on her look

Daring outfits at the Oscars. The red carpet becomes a fashion drama

Daring outfits at the OscarsThe red carpet becomes a fashion drama

Red carpet of the Grammy Awards. Courage to show skin - and rubber gloves

Red carpet of the Grammy AwardsCourage to show skin - and rubber gloves