Elegant looks, champagne and couture at The Dolder Grand: blue News attended the Couture Fashion Night in Zurich and asked the guests a simple question with surprisingly diverse answers.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News was present at the Couture Fashion Night 2.0 at The Dolder Grand in Zurich.

Among other things, couture creations were on show.

The guests revealed what luxury means to them personally - the answers were varied.

For Laura Bircher, Miss Universe Switzerland 2024, luxury is, among other things, when she can have time to herself. Show more

When Zurich hosts the Couture Fashion Night, nothing is left to chance.

The location? The Dolder Grand. On the catwalk? Couture, including by Swiss designer Jean Luc Amsler. The outfits among the guests? Sometimes designer pieces, sometimes Zara.

And just like their looks, the guests' personal definition of luxury was very different.

blue News mingled with the guests - with camera, microphone and a curious question: "What is luxury for you?"

More videos from the department