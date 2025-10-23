Miley Cyrus announces original song for "Avatar: Fire And Ash". (stock image) Evan Agostini/Invision/dpa

Miley Cyrus is contributing the official song for the third Avatar film - and is also dealing with a personal trauma. The musician once lost her home in the flames.

No time? blue News summarizes for you With the song "Dream As One", Miley Cyrus contributes an original title to the upcoming film "Avatar: Fire and Ash".

The musician was inspired for the song by her own experiences of loss and rebuilding after a house fire.

The third part of the "Avatar" series opens on December 17, 2025 at blue Cinema Show more

At the end of the year, the third part of the "Avatar" film series will be released in cinemas.

Musician Miley Cyrus has announced on Instagram that she has written an exclusive song for the new film by director James Cameron. The collaboration on "Avatar: Fire and Ash" has "deep meaning" for her.

She was personally affected by fire and the rebuilding from the ashes. The 32-year-old also thanked director James Cameron for the opportunity to turn this experience into "musical medicine". The film's theme of unity, healing and love touched her deeply.

Her followers are already celebrating the song excerpt and are even predicting an Oscar win. "I can already smell the Oscar," writes one fan. Others can't wait to hear the whole song.

House lost in fire

In November 2018, Cyrus and her then partner Liam Hemsworth lost their home in the flames of devastating forest fires in Southern California. At the time, the homes of presenter Thomas Gottschalk and actor Gerard Butler also burned down.

Cyrus and the 'Avatar' makers posted a short clip of the song 'Dream As One' on social media. She wrote the song together with hit producers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Cyrus announced. The single is due to be released in mid-November. The Grammy winner released her ninth studio album "Something Beautiful" last May.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" takes the Na'vi people back to the Earth-like moon of Pandora. It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet. The partly computer-animated action film is set to be released by blue Cinema on December 17, 2025.

The first "Avatar" film ("Departure to Pandora") was released in 2009, followed by "Avatar: The Way of Water" in 2022. Another sequel is planned for 2029.

