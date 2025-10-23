Pope Leo XIV receives the British King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Vatican. Afterwards, the head of the Church prayed with the monarch - a historic moment. Keystone/Foto: Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa

Symbolic visit by the British royal couple to Pope Leo XIV: for the first time in 500 years, a British monarch, King Charles III, prayed publicly with a pope.

It is the first time in around 500 years that a British monarch has gathered to pray with a pope.

Camilla was also present at the service in the Sistine Chapel; among other things, the sermon focused on the topic of environmental protection. Show more

Historic rapprochement in the Vatican: On Thursday, British King Charles III became the first head of the Church of England in 500 years to pray together with a head of the Catholic Church.

Together with Pope Leo XIV, the 76-year-old Charles took part in an ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican - a joint service for the first time since the schism between the two churches in 1534. The prayer, which was also attended by Queen Camilla, was broadcast live by the Vatican channel.

Service and sermon on environmental protection

The service, which lasted around 30 minutes, was jointly led by the Pope and the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell. The royal couple sat next to the two clergymen. The service was attended by Catholic and Anglican dignitaries, politicians and diplomats. The historic gathering was accompanied by music from the choir of the Sistine Chapel and the choir of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

A predominant theme of the sermon was the protection of the environment, which is of particular concern to the British monarch. The joint prayer under the famous ceiling frescoes by Michelangelo in the Sistine Chapel is a significant rapprochement between the two churches.

First meeting with the new Pope

The British royal couple had already traveled to Rome on Wednesday evening and were officially welcomed in the Apostolic Palace on Thursday morning with a Swiss Guard ceremony. This was followed by a private meeting with Pope Leo XIV in the papal library. It was the first meeting of Charles III and his wife Camilla with the new Pope since he succeeded his late predecessor Francis in May.

Theology professor William Gibson from Oxford University described the service at the Vatican to the AFP news agency as a "historic event" in the context of a slow resumption of relations.

Elizabeth II visited the Vatican in 1961

In 1534, a conflict between the then British King Henry VIII and the Roman Catholic Church led to the secession of the Church of England, which from then on regarded the reigning British monarch as its head. The split was triggered by the refusal of the Pope at the time to declare King Henry VIII's marriage invalid so that he could marry another woman.

"From 1536 to 1914, there were no formal diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and the Holy See," Gibson continued. It was not until 1982 that London opened an embassy in the Vatican. In 1961, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles' mother, was the first British monarch to visit the Vatican since the schism - but without praying together with the Pope.

Special chair for Charles

After the ceremony in the Sistine Chapel, Charles went to the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome. The occasion was the conferral of the title of Royal Confrater. In an ecclesiastical context, a confrere is a fellow brother. According to the palace, the award is an expression of a spiritual bond. A special chair was made for Charles, which is to remain permanently in the basilica.

The Church of England is the mother church of the Anglican Communion, which is one of the largest associations of Protestant churches in the world. The Archbishop of Canterbury is regarded as the highest spiritual authority. Only recently, Sarah Mullally was appointed to this post for the first time as a woman.