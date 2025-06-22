Amsterdam is also known as the "Venice of the North" because of its canals. Unsplash

Street food on the canals, drinks in a jungle interior, vintage shopping and techno until dawn: A Little Party in Amsterdam Never Killed Nobody.

Sven Ziegler

The tulips may have faded, but Amsterdam is still in bloom - during the long summer nights, when life takes place along the canals and bicycles hum through the light and shade. Because: in the summer months it is light until 10 pm.

So nothing stands in the way of a picnic by the canals. We reveal how to get the most out of a few days in Amsterdam.

Coffee break in Amsterdam

In summer, Amsterdam shines in new splendor - until 10 pm. Unsplash

The canal city has a lot to offer for connoisseurs. A visit to Café Pluk is a must on any trip. Between pastel-colored candy flair and lovingly arranged plates, real Instagram stars such as pancakes, açai bowls and avocado toast await you here. Just a few steps further on is the cozy REE7 - the ideal place for a sweet break with coffee and cake.

An absolute must in Holland: a portion of fries. At Fabel Friet, everything revolves around the deep-fried potato. But: you have to be patient, the queue is usually just as long as the pleasure.

Food spots for dinner

It's not for nothing that Amsterdam is also known as the "city of diversity". The food halls offer culinary diversity and world cuisine: whether dim sum, Thai curries, Indonesian satay skewers, Mexican tacos or oven-fresh pizza - everyone is guaranteed to find their favorite flavors here.

For those who love fish, an evening at Pesca Vis Seafood is a real experience: just like at a fish market, you choose your freshly caught fish, which is then prepared in a stylish ambience. If you prefer Italian cuisine, don't miss the pizza at La Perla - the taste of Naples straight from the wood-fired oven. For dessert, head to Het Koekemannetje for the world's best cookies.

Must-dos in the Venice of the North

Amsterdam is also known as the "Venice of the North" because of its canals. Unsplash

The canal belt is a classic that is part of every trip to Amsterdam. A walk along the Herengracht, Keizersgracht and Prinsengracht immediately gives travelers the feeling of the Amsterdam they know from postcards. The Bloemenmarkt is a real highlight. The floating flower market is unique in the world.

Another must-do is a walk through the Jordaan district. From the Westerkerk, you have the best view of the city. The Anne Frank House is on every tourist's agenda in Amsterdam, and it really is worth immersing yourself in its impressive history. But you also need strong nerves. The Karthuizerhof is a lesser-known counterpart to the Beguinage. Here you can see the typical community houses with brown bricks and white paintings.

Museums that are worth a visit

If you want to experience a visual flow, Electric Ladyland is the place to be. This museum is practically a work of art for the senses. The world's first museum for fluorescent art is not just a place to look at - here you can experience art with all your senses. Bright colors, black light, optical illusions: crazy, fascinating and a bit like an LSD trip - without any substances.

If you're in Amsterdam, you have to visit the Van Gogh Museum. Not only because it displays the world's largest collection of his works, but also because it provides an incomparable insight into the life and soul of an artist who continues to fascinate to this day. From the luminous sunflowers to the sombre self-portraits - the museum takes you chronologically through Van Gogh's oeuvre and makes it clear how closely interwoven art and crises were in his life.

Those who like it modern will get their money's worth at the Moco Museum. The museum brings Banksy, Warhol & Co. to the Grachtenhaus - rebellious, trendy, provocative. This is where street art meets pop art, classics collide with the zeitgeist. And yes, even those who consider themselves art philistines will be surprised here. Just one tip: better keep the phrase "I could have done that too" to yourself - art connoisseurs will quickly roll their eyes.

Amsterdam's urban scene: Noord

If you leave the city limits in your head, you will quickly end up in Amsterdam-Noord - the wild, creative side of the capital. The free ferry from the central station glides across the IJ in just a few minutes - and takes explorers into a world that has little to do with the well-kept canal belt, but all the more with urban energy and raw charm. When it's IJ-Hallen - one of the largest flea markets in Europe - the area is transformed into a vintage paradise of records, suede jackets and curiosities from past decades.

Bars and nightlife

A drink in Pllek is worthwhile above all because of the atmosphere. The building is made from recycled containers and is located directly on the water. The view sweeps over the urban beach and the ferries passing by.

If the Bar Botanique were in Zurich, it would probably be fully booked all the time, just like the bar on the waterfront. The tropical oasis with lush greenery combines a lively café with a stylish bar. The interior is characterized by high ceilings, large windows and a variety of exotic plants. And the cocktail menu leaves nothing to be desired: When Pornstar Martini is on the menu, the bar can only be good.

If you need more than good drinks and are looking for good beats, Amsterdam has a broad techno scene. One of the best clubs: Shelter. This place is not for casual visitors. If you come here, you know what you want: booming bass, reduced lighting and a line-up that sounds like Berlin but clearly feels like Amsterdam. The club is located under the A'DAM Tower - only accessible via a hidden entrance and elevator. There's no small talk here, just dancing!

Another spot for techno fans: RADION. It's a club, but somehow also a state. Hidden away in a former university building in the west of the city, a mixture of subculture, art and collective ecstasy pulsates here. The location switches effortlessly between art exhibition and club scene. If you want to know what 24-hour Amsterdam sounds like, you should make a note of RADION - but please make sure you have a good night's sleep.

You can also find many more travel tips on Mycation.