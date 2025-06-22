The food critic Heinz Horrmann. imago images/Sven Simon

The food critic and former TV judge Heinz Horrmann has died in Berlin at the age of 82. This was confirmed by his wife.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Heinz Horrmann has died at the age of 82.

His wife confirmed this to "Bild".

Hormann fell asleep and never woke up. Show more

Heinz Horrmann, who became famous as a food critic and TV judge, has died at the age of 82. His wife Regine found him lifeless in their home in Berlin. Horrmann was a judge on the popular cooking show "Grill den Henssler" from 2013 to 2016, where he judged the contestants' performances alongside Reiner Calmund.

Regine Horrmann toldBildnewspaper that her husband had gone to bed early last Wednesday and that she found him lifeless the next morning.

"As sad and painful as his loss is - there couldn't have been a better death for Heinz. He wouldn't have wanted to go to hospital and be hooked up to tubes," she says.

Funeral service to take place in six weeks

Horrmann was a judge on the cooking show "Grill den Henssler" from the first to the sixth season. After his departure, Gerhard Retter and later Christian Rach took over his role. Horrmann was also a judge on the predecessor show "Die Kocharena".

Heinz Horrmann was also a journalist and author, publishing over 30 books on hotels and restaurants.

The funeral service and urn burial for Heinz Horrmann will take place in around six weeks' time at Cologne's Melaten Cemetery.