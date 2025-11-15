Spain's King Felipe has been keeping his distance from his controversial father, former King Juan Carlos, for years. Picture: Paco Campos/EFE/EPA/dpa

In his new autobiography "Reconciliación", Spanish ex-king Juan Carlos looks back on his life and work - and criticizes his son Felipe, the current king.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former Spanish King Juan Carlos has been living in exile in Abu Dhabi for five years.

In his biography "Reconciliación" ("Reconciliation"), the ex-monarch now provides insights into his relationship with his family.

According to initial media reports, he only has a few kind words for his son, King Felipe, in the book. Show more

The former Spanish King Juan Carlos has been living in exile in Abu Dhabi since August 2020.

Eleven years after his departure from the throne, the 87-year-old is once again speaking out with his autobiography "Reconciliación " ("Reconciliation").

The book, which the ex-monarch wrote together with French author Laurence Debray, has already been on sale in France for a few days, while it is not due to be published in Spain until December.

"Juan Carlos writes his head off"

After a series of scandals, Juan Carlos resigned twelve years ago in favor of his son Felipe. Since then, the relationship between the two men has been considered complicated and strained.

So it comes as no surprise to royal fans that Juan Carlos has more than just kind words for his 57-year-old son in his memoirs. This week's "Stern" even ran the headline: "Juan Carlos writes his head off."

According to the German magazine, the ex-monarch claims in the book that Felipe has "turned his back on him". Juan Carlos seems to have been particularly offended by his son's lack of compassion.

Well then, this is apparently not the first rift in the Spanish royal family: Felipe's marriage to journalist Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano in 2004 did not strengthen cohesion - at least according to Juan Carlos.

