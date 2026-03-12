Hollywood star Mickey Rourke had to vacate his rented house in Los Angeles due to high rent debts. IMAGO/News Licensing

From a celebrated sex symbol in Hollywood to a risky boxing career and the eviction from his house in Los Angeles: Mickey Rourke's life is like a rollercoaster of fame, self-destruction and comeback attempts. A chronology of his deep fall.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mickey Rourke became a celebrated Hollywood sex symbol in the 1980s with films such as "9½ Weeks" and "Angel Heart", but damaged his career through conflict, excessive living and a surprise switch to a risky boxing career.

After serious injuries, scandals and years of weak roles, he made a highly acclaimed comeback in 2008 with "The Wrestler", but his career remained unstable.

In recent years, Rourke made headlines mainly due to reality TV scandals, financial problems and rent debts of around 59,000 dollars, which ultimately led to the eviction of his house in Los Angeles in 2026. Show more

Mickey Rourke was once Hollywood's hottest star. In the mid-1980s, he was considered a sex symbol and was one of the most sought-after actors of his generation. In the erotic cult film "9 ½ Weeks", he seduced his movie partner Kim Basinger - and the audience along with her.

He received a fee of half a million dollars for his role in "9 ½ Weeks" back in 1986. A year later, he once again showed his extraordinary talent in the dark noir thriller "Angel Heart" (1987). This was noticed early on: Director Elia Kazan ("Fist in the Neck") once described Rourke's audition as an acting student as the best he had seen in 30 years. Critics also praised him for his authentic, natural acting style and the emotional intensity with which he gave his characters depth and vulnerability.

Rourke's name shone in the Hollywood firmament and coveted roles flew his way. But money, fame and the enormous pressure to succeed took their toll. The hype and attention took their toll on him. Added to this were a dissolute party life, conflicts with directors and producers and the rejection of major roles - such as in "Platoon". His reputation in Hollywood suffered as a result.

In 1991, he therefore made a momentous decision: he turned his back on Hollywood and returned to the boxing ring - back to his first great passion. Rourke had already started boxing as a teenager at the Boys Club of Miami and fought numerous amateur bouts.

However, the move that was supposed to save him put a stop to his meteoric rise in Hollywood.

What exactly happened? The chronology of a career that started gloriously in 1986 and reached its low point in 2026.

1986: Rouke becomes a sex symbol

Rourke had previously appeared in smaller roles, such as in "1941", "Body Heat" and "Diner". He finally made his breakthrough with the erotic drama "9½ Weeks" alongside Kim Basinger. The film made headlines around the world with its provocative scenes at the time. As a mysterious Wall Street broker with a raspy voice and dangerous charm, he became an overnight sex symbol of the 80s. Hollywood has a new bad boy.

In the dark thriller "Angel Heart" - one year later - Rourke shines. He slips into the role of washed-up private detective Harold "Harry" Angel, who gets caught up in a mysterious missing persons case. Critics particularly praised the dense atmosphere of the film and Rourke's intense, nuanced performance.

1991: Retirement from the film business

Although Hollywood lies at his feet, the New Yorker makes a surprising decision: he largely turns his back on the film industry and returns to the boxing ring. The sport had strongly influenced his youth. In the late 1980s, his career increasingly faltered: Rourke caused a stir in Hollywood, came into conflict with directors and producers and turned down several major roles - including in "Platoon", "The Untouchables" and "Rain Man". At the same time, the media reported on a dissolute party life. In addition, Rourke later repeatedly criticized Hollywood for being too superficial.

However, the actor only explained his motives years later. "I had to go back to boxing," he said in an interview with the Observer in 2008. Looking back, he had "self-destructed" at the time and "no longer had any respect for himself as an actor".

A liberating blow with drastic consequences.

1991 to 1994: He becomes a professional boxer

For Mickey Rourke, the step back into the ring is not a PR stunt, but a flight forward. The Hollywood star returns to a sport that shaped his youth. Even as a teenager, he trained seriously in boxing and fought numerous amateur bouts, long before acting made him world-famous.

At the beginning of the 1990s, Rourke revisited this part of his past. On May 23, 1991, he made his professional debut in Fort Lauderdale. Over the next three years, he fought eight light heavyweight bouts - in the USA, Spain, Japan and Germany. His record: six wins and two draws. Experts speak of a respectable performance.

But the price is high. Rourke suffered serious injuries, including a split tongue, several broken noses and cheekbones and broken ribs. Surgeons had to reconstruct his nose using cartilage from his ear. His balance system was also affected by the many blows. He finally ends his boxing career in 1994 - on medical advice.

1994: His wife accuses him

Mickey Rourke and the model Carré Otis were married from 1992 to 1998. In 1994, the actor was accused by his wife of domestic violence against her.

According to the accusations, he allegedly hit her and pushed her to the floor. The charges were later dropped - a few years later the couple separated for good. The incident nevertheless made negative headlines and put an additional strain on his already tarnished reputation.

2000: The way back to the big screen

After years away from the limelight, Rourke tried to revive his ailing acting career in the early 2000s. Role offers had become rare, and boxing had taken its toll on his body. He received support from old companions, such as director Robert Rodriguez. He takes on supporting roles in films such as "Get Carter" (2000), "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" (2003) and "Sin City" (2005). He works hard to re-establish himself as a serious actor.

2008: Surprising major success

This year, Rouke makes a spectacular film comeback: in Darren Aronofsky's drama "The Wrestler", he plays the washed-up professional wrestler Randy "The Ram" Robinson. The film is celebrated by critics, wins the Golden Lion in Venice - and earns Rourke a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

2014: The boxing ring calls again

Sport doesn't let him go completely: on November 28, 2014, Rourke enters the ring once again for a show fight in Moscow at the age of 62. He defeated the 29-year-old American Elliot Seymour by technical knockout in the second round. The fight makes headlines around the world.

2023: The Masked Singer

This year, Rourke attracts attention with an unusual TV appearance: in "The Masked Singer USA", he appears disguised as a "gargoyle" and sings in front of an audience - until his identity is revealed after a short time.

His participation is considered unusual in the film industry and is seen as a step down, as established Hollywood stars rarely appear in such formats - they are considered less prestigious.

2025: A bad appearance on reality TV

Mickey Rourke enters the British reality show "Celebrity Big Brother". But his stay ends after just a few days: after homophobic and sexually suggestive comments and an aggressive argument with fellow contestant Chris Hughes, the actor has to leave the house.

The broadcaster ITV accused him of "inappropriate language and unacceptable behavior". Instead of the originally agreed fee of around 500,000 pounds, Rourke is said to have only received a fraction of this in the end.

2026: His house is evicted

Mickey Rourke is now losing his rented house in Los Angeles, writes "People.com". A court rules in favor of his landlord after the actor is said to have accumulated rental debts of around 59,000 dollars and failed to respond to the lawsuit. As a result, his rental agreement is canceled.

The former sex symbol had already packed his bags beforehand: he last lived in a hotel in West Hollywood. According to "bild.de", he is waiting for a new apartment that will soon be available in Koreatown in Los Angeles.

