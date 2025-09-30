"You don't seem to want a deal": Investor Carsten Maschmeyer loses his patience in the middle of the pitch on the VOX show "Die Höhle der Löwen". Picture: RTL

Thick air in the "Lion's Den": Carsten Maschmeyer is annoyed with a trio that had previously scored a lot of sympathy points with a snack product. But then the presentation goes awry.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Everything looked good for the "Whacky" founding trio. But then the mood suddenly changed on the VOX show "Höhle der Löwen"

Carsten Maschmeyer was extremely annoyed by the three men's presentation.

"You know what, the consulting is over," the star investor grumbled. And continued: "You don't seem to want a deal."

A moment later, Maschmeyer stood up and left the TV studio in a rage. Show more

What could possibly go wrong with a product presentation about a protein-rich, healthy snack? A snack that should appeal to all those people who have had enough of sweet bars and want to consciously enjoy organic products?

It all looked very good for the trio of founders behind "Whacky" from Ingolstadt, who presented their development in the latest edition of the VOX show "Die Höhle der Löwen". But then everything turned out very differently.

First, however, the three entrepreneurs Daniel, Peter and Gregor scored sympathy points with their clever pitch idea. They brought an extremely well-trained "Whacky" fan on stage as a brand ambassador - a vice world champion in the modern endurance sport "Hyrox".

Judith Williams in particular made no secret of her admiration for the advertising athlete's muscle packages. And the actual "Whacky" product - high-quality organic beef sticks without additives - also appealed to the star investor.

There are "no chemicals" in the snacks - an argument that convinced the entire Löwen Bank. Nevertheless, the "Whacky" pitch got completely out of hand.

Suddenly the mood in the TV studio changed

Perhaps the company name should have given pause for thought - after all, it is based on the English word for "slightly crazy". And the "salami" tactic during the pitch presentation didn't go down too well either.

Presentation based on salami tactics: the three founders of "Whacky" only gradually revealed the true background to their beef snack company. Star investor Carsten Maschmeyer (front) was very displeased. Picture: RTL / Bernd-Michael Maurer

When asked, the founders revealed: As the owner of a meat factory that supplies "Whacky", co-founder Gregor is also a co-partner. Conflicts of interest cannot be ruled out entirely.

Frank Thelen's mood quickly changed. He had previously said: "I think it's great. I love food", which was probably meant to indicate an intention to invest. But then he was very annoyed by the shareholder structure.

"You may be the most honest person in the world," he said to co-founder Gregor. Nevertheless, Thelen accused him of not having fully thought through the problem of conflicting profit intentions. "I don't believe in it in the long term." The first chance of a deal was thus over.

Thelen's colleague Judith Williams also reacted with irritation: "Why don't you attack harder?" she asked the "Whacky" guys and was surprised that they suddenly couldn't find any good answers.

After all, with 200,000 euros for just ten percent of the company, they had high expectations. But then they talked their heads off. It started with founder Peter, who said: "We're not necessarily here for the money." Really?

Maschmeyer grumbles: "You don't seem to want a deal"

Meat producer Gregor then said: "We see this as sparing for now," he said about the appearance on "Die Höhle der Löwen". Judith Williams looked piqued.

"That's very disappointing for us, of course," she replied. It sounded even more undiplomatic when Gregor said: "You're doing a coaching session for us." Suddenly Carsten Maschmeyer's patience snapped.

The VOX show had never seen anything like it before: Maschmeyer stood up and addressed his final words to the "Whacky" founders. "You know what, consulting is over," scolded the star investor. "You don't seem to want a deal," Maschmeyer thought he recognized. "I'm not listening to this any longer, I'm out." And with that, he left the stage.

"I can understand that," said Williams after the drumbeat. She also seemed disgruntled. "We've turned people here into multiple millionaires," she said to the founders. Ultimately, the "Whacky" team was no longer able to turn the tide. No deal!

Carsten Maschmeyer, who only returned after the three men had left, then had the last word: "We're not on a coach show here, we're an investor show."

