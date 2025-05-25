Picturesque landscapes and beautiful sunrises: that's Georgia. Edelweiss / Loren Bedeli

Between the Caucasus and the Caspian Sea, between Europe and Asia - Georgia is a country full of contrasts, warmth and flavor. A journey through mountains, bazaars and stories.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cultures collide in Georgia - and more and more tourists can be found here.

Hospitality, good food and a sip of wine are all part of life in Georgia.

Distances are short and there is a lot to experience in a small space. Show more

And suddenly the big city is gone. We travel by bus through the countryside. The heavy traffic in the main city of Tbilisi thins out and there are only a few cars on the highway heading east.

Small villages with tiny huts and cultivated gardens alternate with forests, and the Caucasus Mountains can be seen in the distance. Babushkas in headscarves cross the street, bringing home bags of goods or trying to sell fruit and vegetables to tourists on the roadside. You almost get the feeling that you are in Central Asia - is this really a country at the crossroads between Europe and Asia, just a four-hour flight from Zurich?

Cultures collide in Georgia. European influences meet Central Asia, the Arabian Peninsula is not far away - and then there is the big neighbor to the north, on the other side of the Caucasus. Georgians have an ambivalent relationship with Russia. Many want nothing to do with the country, especially in and around the capital Tbilisi. The fact that the Russian army supports separatist movements, particularly in the north of the country, which have broken away from the government in Tbilisi and declared their own autonomous republics, is too present.

Typical scene: shopping at the bazaar in the small Georgian town of Telavi. Edelweiss / Loren Bedeli

Georgians have come to terms with this life between East and West. To a certain extent, it is part of their culture - and can also simply help in everyday life. You simply take the best from all worlds here, you hear Georgians say with a laugh. The country has created its very own culture - with a language that is not spoken or understood anywhere else and an alphabet that is only taught in Georgia.

What Georgians value highly is hospitality. Food is served in every place, and there is never too little of it. Even at the fullest table, there is always room for another plate. Salads in all possible variations - with beet, walnuts or classic European style with tomatoes and cucumber - are never missing.

There is always room for another plate of food somewhere. Edelweiss / Loren Bedeli

But the dishes are not simply served up. They are celebrated. A good Georgian meal can last several hours. The food is served in bowls and everyone can help themselves to their heart's content.

We head west by minibus. Thousands of years ago, settlers moved here. Around two hours' drive from Tbilisi, we come across Uplistsikhe, an ancient rock city. Settlers lived and worked in chambers deep in the hills. Flying traders found shelter here on their way to the west or far east. Today Uplisziche is a tourist attraction.

Cheese is a must

After your visit, your stomach is rumbling - again, you might be tempted to say. You never have to search for restaurants for long, it's often best to follow your nose. The aroma of garlic, onions and grilled meat lures you in from afar. Meat also plays an important role in Georgian cuisine. Vegetarians have a hard time in the country - but meat lovers get their money's worth. There is shashlik, deep-fried pork belly or lamb. Always prepared with love.

Uplistsikhe is a rock town hidden in the depths of the Georgian hills. Edelweiss / Loren Bedeli

Cheese is also a must. Georgians use it in a tasty cheese bread, for example, which is practically always served. The bread is filled or topped with cheese and then baked - and tastes fantastically delicious. However, there are also variations such as mushrooms filled with cheese or traditional "classic cheese", which is usually made from sheep's and goat's milk.

Picturesque town right on the border

Georgia is not a large country. The distances are short, there is a lot to experience - and above all to see - in a small space. The winters are cold and harsh, but from April to October the country shows its friendliest side. In the east of the country, around two hours' drive from Tbilisi, the view of the Caucasus really opens up. Mighty mountains, a natural border between Georgia and Russia and a popular hiking area in summer.

Settlers founded the town of Sighnaghi here in the second half of the 18th century. The old houses, surrounded by a largely intact town wall, are located in the hills right next to the Caucasus Mountains. The town is a popular location for weddings because of the wonderful view. The town hall offers appointments for weddings seven days a week.

In the distance lies Russia: Sighnaghi, a town deep in the hills of Georgia. Edelweiss / Loren Bedeli

Close by is an old monastery, which is open to visitors and also offers a fantastic view. Only the nuns, the locals tell you, should be kept away from - they go by the nickname "Grumpy Nuns".

In addition to Russia, the border with Azerbaijan is also very close here. Unlike Armenia, the Georgians maintain a friendly relationship with their neighbor. The door to Central Asia and the Far East opens here.

This is also evident in Georgian cuisine. The East is never far away here. One of the best-known dishes from Asia is certainly khinkali, known as dumpling in Switzerland. Basically, these are dumplings with various fillings that are eaten by hand. However, the button at the bottom is best left alone: it is pure, raw dough.

"Gaumarjos" - one returns

In Georgia, good food is always accompanied by good wine. The country has a huge variety of indigenous grape varieties and produces wines that are often made in qvevris, large underground amphorae. Traditional winemaking in qvevris gives the wines a unique taste and character.

The wine is stored in amphorae in the ground and then bottled. Edelweiss / Loren Bedeli

Some wines are still produced in a very traditional way. At harvest time, helpers climb into huge buckets and crush the grapes - albeit in rubber boots and no longer barefoot as in the past.

A nightcap is a must at every meal. What grappa is in Italy is called chacha in Georgia. The drink contains a good 50 percent alcohol and ignites the inner fire from the very first sip. "Gaumarjos", which means "to victory", is the toast that can be heard every evening in numerous pubs. And as the chacha burns in your throat one last time, it dawns on you: you will leave - but Georgia will stay. As an aftertaste, as a longing, as a silent promise to return.

This article was written as part of a press trip organized by Edelweiss.