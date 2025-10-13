Silvio Berlusconi and Francesca Pascale were a couple from around 2011 to 2020 (archive photo). IMAGO/Matteo Gribaudi

Francesca Pascale, Silvio Berlusconi's ex-partner, spoke openly about her relationship with the late politician in an interview. She explained why she would prefer to erase the separation from her public life.

Francesca Pascale recently spoke out about her relationship with Silvio Berlusconi. In an interview with Rai Radio2, she confessed: "If I could erase one episode from my public life, it would be the break-up with Berlusconi. It's difficult to talk about it in the past tense, because fifteen years of relationship can't be erased so easily."

She also revealed details about their life together - about jealousy scenes and quarrels. She admitted that she checked Berlusconi's cell phone to find out if he was receiving messages from other women.

Francesca Pascale wanted to hire a detective

"It wasn't yet the age of smartphones, but I could see the light on the old Samsung and I already knew who it was," she said.

In a moment of desperation, she even considered hiring a private detective to follow Berlusconi. But the idea was quickly discarded. Because she was told that it was impossible to follow an Italian prime minister.

Pascale also spoke of Berlusconi's communication skills, describing him as a master at turning situations in her favor. "He was very good at making me feel guilty, even if it wasn't my fault," she said.

Among the phrases Berlusconi kept repeating, one stood out in particular: "I recommend that beyond a thousand kilometers it is no longer a betrayal". Berlusconi used distance as an excuse to relativize infidelity. The late former prime minister was accused of numerous affairs over the course of his career.