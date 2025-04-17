TV presenter Frank Elstner was immediately transferred to hospital after a routine examination, where an emergency operation had to be performed. Picture: Daniel Bockwold

In an interview, Frank Elstner reveals his complicated medical history. After an emergency operation, the TV presenter had to stay in hospital for three months. But he is not letting it get him down.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Next Saturday, April 19, the German TV presenter Frank Elstner will be 83 years old.

In an interview with "Bild", the creator of "Wetten, dass...?" talks about how complicated the past few months have been.

Elstner had to undergo a complicated bowel operation and was hospitalized for three months afterwards. Show more

"I am glad that I survived the operation": Frank Elstner can celebrate his 83rd birthday on Saturday, April 19.

In an interview with "Bild", the creator of the Saturday evening show "Wetten, dass...?" talks about why it is a special day of honor this time, which he will celebrate together with his family in his home town of Baden-Baden.

The TV presenter and creator of "Wetten, dass...?" has had an extremely complicated time after an intestinal operation resulted in a three-month stay in hospital.

Elstner had to be admitted to hospital immediately

During a routine examination, his doctor discovered "that something was wrong with me", says Elstner. He was then immediately taken to hospital, where an emergency operation was carried out.

Frank Elstner is now so well again that he can play with his dogs in the garden. His wife Britta also makes sure that he always takes his tablets well.

In "Bild", Elstner also talks about his Parkinson's disease, which he made public five years ago. "I am confident that the progression can be slowed down with the right sport and physiotherapy and perhaps slowed down with medication in the foreseeable future."

He continues: "And maybe there will be a cure at some point."

It is very important not to lose your sense of humor and to remain optimistic. He has always retained both of these even after his diagnosis.

Elstner's first birthday as an adult without red wine

Frank Elstner, who is currently continuing to work on his SWR series "Elstner's Travels", will celebrate his special day a little less exuberantly than usual this time:

"It will be the first birthday of my adult life that I will celebrate without red wine. I've been abstaining from alcohol for several months now. For me, this is a form of discipline that I have imposed on myself."

