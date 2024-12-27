Black humor, depth and lightness: Frank Richter shows in his program "Bla Bla Land" how every drama becomes comedy. Watch his second solo program in full length now.
"Humor is tragedy plus time": hardly anyone knows this better than comedian Frank Richter.
The loss of his father to suicide had a tragic impact on Richter's childhood.
At the age of six, he had to learn what loss means. In the end, however, he made a groundbreaking decision: no abyss should ever leave him without humor again.
In "Bla Bla Land", Frank Richter plays with tragedy and comedy and reminds us all: we decide for ourselves whether our lives are a tragedy or a comedy.
Richter's second program is a colourful mix of everyday topics: From embarrassing attempts at flirting and the dilemma of collecting old clothes to surprising insights - such as why it's better to avoid movies with Vin Diesel.
Look forward to an evening full of laughs and surprises!
