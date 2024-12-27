Black humor, depth and lightness: Frank Richter shows in his program "Bla Bla Land" how every drama becomes comedy. Watch his second solo program in full length now.

Fabienne Kipfer

"Bla Bla Land" is the name of comedian and presenter Frank Richter's second solo program.

In "Bla Bla Land" he skillfully transforms dramatic tragedies from everyday life into black humorous comedies.

Frank Richter's childhood was marked by the suicide of his father, which led him to a life with humor as a coping strategy.

Experience his second solo program in full length on blue News and blue Zoom.

"Humor is tragedy plus time": hardly anyone knows this better than comedian Frank Richter.

The loss of his father to suicide had a tragic impact on Richter's childhood.

At the age of six, he had to learn what loss means. In the end, however, he made a groundbreaking decision: no abyss should ever leave him without humor again.

In "Bla Bla Land", Frank Richter plays with tragedy and comedy and reminds us all: we decide for ourselves whether our lives are a tragedy or a comedy.

Richter's second program is a colourful mix of everyday topics: From embarrassing attempts at flirting and the dilemma of collecting old clothes to surprising insights - such as why it's better to avoid movies with Vin Diesel.

Look forward to an evening full of laughs and surprises!

