Franz Stärk is bringing a breath of fresh air to the popular matchmaking show: as the first "Golden Bachelor" over 70, he is looking for the love of his life on RTL and facing the challenges of dating in old age.

Franz Stärk, a 72-year-old former vice principal, is the first "Golden Bachelor" in Germany. In the new version of the popular matchmaking show, he is looking for a partner who will enrich his life. The show, which can be seen on RTL+ from December 3 and on television from January, promises exciting moments and emotional encounters.

The concept remains true to the original: Stärk hands out roses to 18 ladies who are in the best phase of their lives, writes RTL. The father of two and grandfather has been single for twelve years and longs for a woman with whom he can exchange affection. "It would also be nice for me if I could cuddle with a woman again," he admits openly.

Franz brings sensitive charm

Love in old age differs from the younger generation, explains Stärk. While everything moves faster for younger people, other factors play a role in old age. "You don't know how the women became single, whether there have been deaths or illnesses," he says thoughtfully.

Stärk, who keeps fit by cycling and playing golf, has clear ideas about his dream date. When filming on Crete, he hopes to walk along the sea and enjoy the sunset. "I would also fly helicopters. But I wouldn't jump out," he adds with a wink.

The show has already enjoyed great success in the USA and is now also eagerly awaited in Germany. It remains to be seen whether it will be a fumbling firework display like his younger colleagues. But one thing is certain: Franz Stärk brings a new dimension to the world of television with his sensitive charm.

