Franziska van Almsick still struggles with an eating disorder today

"Die Franzi" was celebrated for her successes and reviled for her failures. 21 years after the end of her career, Franziska von Almsick sees her eating disorder as a warning signal in stressful situations.

Franziska van Almsick was the "goldfish of the nation" - cheered when she was successful, laughed at when she lost.

Now the former world-class German swimmer looks back on her professional career in an interview.

"I got into this eating disorder back then because I had the feeling that I was no longer in control of my own life," says van Almsick. Show more

German swimming legend Franziska van Almsick still struggles with her eating disorder to this day.

"When I get into situations today where I'm struggling, I might start eating less again or thinking about what I'm eating," says the 47-year-old in an interview with Gala magazine.

She continues: "I got into this eating disorder because I had the feeling that I was no longer in control of my own life."

Van Almsick: "Taking something good out of it all"

Franziska van Almsick won silver in the 200-metre freestyle at the 1992 Olympics at the age of just 14 - the first of a total of ten Olympic medals.

She thus became one of the first female sports idols of the reunification era. She ended her sporting career at the age of 26. Today she lives in Heidelberg with her partner and two sons.

"Today, the disorder is something of a warning signal for me: when things don't work out so well with eating and when I realize that I don't have it under control, then I have to step on the brakes a bit and think more about myself and make sure that I get back on track," says van Almsick. "I try to take something good out of the whole thing."

In 2000, the tabloid press gave van Almsick the nickname "Franzi van Speck" after a sporting failure.

