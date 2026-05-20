There is a stir in France over a threat by the pay-TV channel Canal+ to kick out 600 filmmakers following a critical open letter. (symbolic image) dpa

Following an open letter against conservative media mogul Vincent Bolloré, Canal+ wants to expel 600 filmmakers. Is France's film industry facing a power struggle for diversity and influence?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Canal+ boss Maxime Saada threatened 600 French filmmakers with the end of their collaboration after they warned of Vincent Bolloré's influence in an open letter.

The conservative billionaire Bolloré owns 30 percent of Canal+ and now wants to take over the UGC cinema chain, which would give him control of the entire film production chain.

The filmmakers affected include prominent names such as director Arthur Harari and actress Juliette Binoche. Show more

The French pay-TV channel Canal+ has threatened 600 French filmmakers with an end to their collaboration. The filmmakers had previously warned of the growing influence of conservative media mogul Vincent Bolloré on the industry.

In response to an open letter from the filmmakers in the newspaper "Libération", the head of the channel, Maxime Saada, said during the Cannes Film Festival that he no longer wanted his channel to work with the signatories.

In France, opposition to the right-wing conservative media monger Vincent Bolloré is growing. Keystone

If this threat is actually carried out, it would mean that director Arthur Harari or actress Juliette Binoche, for example, would no longer be signed up for Canal+ productions. The broadcaster plays an important role in film promotion in France. However, if the filmmakers were excluded, Canal+ would also be cutting its own flesh, as it would then lack well-known actors for its films.

Billionaire Bolloré wants to take over cinema chain

Billionaire Bolloré holds a stake of around 30 percent in Canal+ and now wants to acquire the UGC cinema chain. In their open letter, the filmmakers criticize the fact that this would put Bolloré in a position to control the entire film production chain, from financing to broadcasting on television and in cinemas.

The conservative billionaire and media entrepreneur Bolloré is controversial in France. There is some talk of a "Bollorization" of the media he has taken over. This refers to a shift in the editorial line to the right and far right. In April, over 200 authors left the Grasset publishing house, which belongs to Bolloré, as a result.

"The culture war that is being talked about everywhere is not just a clash of ideas," the filmmakers wrote in their appeal. "By putting French cinema in the hands of a far-right entrepreneur, we risk not only a standardization of films, but also a fascist appropriation of the collective imagination."

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