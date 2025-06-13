US President Donald Trump describes himself as a "very superstitious person". He is known for always throwing a few grains of salt over his shoulder after a meal to ward off evil.
Model Heidi Klum revealed to "Entertainment Weekly" that she always carries a bag of her children's teeth around with her for good luck.
A special ritual is supposed to get Jennifer Aniston back on the ground in one piece. Before boarding an airplane, she knocks on the door from the outside with her right hand and enters the plane with her right foot first.
Kim Kardashian also always enters airplanes with her right foot first. But she is not only concerned about her own well-being: she always grabs her hair and says a prayer when she hears an ambulance so that the injured person is well, the fashion icon explained in an interview.
By contrast, fashion star Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, only boarded a plane with his cuddly pillow from his childhood.
Coaching legend Giovanni Trapattoni swears by divine assistance: a vial of holy water given to him by his sister, a Catholic nun, is said to bring him luck.
Axl Rose was sure that the letter M was cursed. That's why Guns N' Roses never used to play in cities that began with an M.
Actor James McAvoy ("Glass)" inherited the superstition from his grandmother. "On the first of every month, I have to say 'white rabbit' to the first person I meet. Because that brings good luck," the Scotsman is certain.
When filming for a new movie starts, Colin Farrell always wears the same shorts - one with shamrocks and the slogan "The luck of the Irish".
Horror author Stephen King once revealed to "Welt am Sonntag": "When I'm driving and a raven crosses the road in front of me, I immediately make the devil's sign with my hand."
So that Benicio del Toro can knock on wood at any time, he always carries a wooden ring with him. Better safe than sorry.
To ensure that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin always sings correctly, he brushes his teeth before every performance. The fans in the front row will be pleased.
Taylor Swift, on the other hand, has a thing for 13. The number has brought her luck several times and she was born on the 13th. That's why she painted the number on the back of her hand before every performance for a long time.
Friday the 13th: Trump, Klum, Kardashian - these celebrities are superstitious
Friday the 13th is a special date for superstitious people. US President Trump describes himself as "superstitious" and therefore has a peculiar ritual.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Many celebrities believe in the special significance of Friday the 13th and have their own rituals.
- Donald Trump calls himself "superstitious", Heidi Klum always wears a lucky charm and coaching legend Trapattoni relies on holy water.
Do you believe that Friday the 13th is a jinxed date? And do you have a superstitious ritual - even a talisman? Then you're not alone in the club.
US President Donald Trump also describes himself as "superstitious". Heidi Klum always carries a special lucky charm with her and Triana legend Trapattoni carries a bottle of holy water around with him.
Find out which other stars are superstitious in the picture gallery above.
