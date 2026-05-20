The sudden death of actor Alexander Held (67) moves colleagues, friends and millions of crime drama fans. Picture: Henning Kaiser/dpa

The death of Alexander Held moves fans and colleagues. According to the German media, the "München Mord" detective died as a result of pneumonia. Now a close friend talks about Held's last days.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The death of actor Alexander Held came as a complete surprise to friends and colleagues.

According to his friend Sven Burgemeister, there were no signs of a serious illness until the end.

Only shortly before his death, the "München Mord" detective had shot two new episodes of the crime series. Show more

Actor Alexander Held has died unexpectedly at the age of 67. According to the production company tv60film, the "München Mord" star died on May 12 after a short illness in his adopted home of Tyrol.

"As a friend and producer, Alexander Held was a gift: a person, a gentleman, a gentleman with subtlety, wit and great devotion," says film producer Sven Burgemeister, who worked with Held on around 30 productions.

As an actor, Held was "powerful", "full of surprises" and had an "unwavering attitude". Born in Munich, Held actually wanted to become a professional footballer. However, an injury led the Munich Lions goalkeeper to switch to acting.

Burgermeister: "Everything was the same as always"

The death of Alexander Held moves colleagues, friends and many crime drama fans. For Sven Burgemeister, a close friend of Held's for many years, his death was also unexpected.

"We had no indication whatsoever," Burgemeister told Bild.

He continued: "Only shortly before his death, he had shot two new episodes of 'München Mord'. He had had an exhausting shoot. He was glad that he could rest. We spoke on the phone, saw each other and wanted to go out for dinner. Everything was as usual."

For Sven Burgemeister, a close friend of Alexander Held for years, his death was completely unexpected. Picture: imago/Future Image

What happened next was something no one had expected: "He simply fell ill and died peacefully in the end," says Burgemeister. According to Bild, Alexander Held died as a result of pneumonia.

Sven Burgemeister becomes emotional when he talks about Held's loneliness following the death of his wife Patricia Fugger in 2014.

"He suffered greatly from the death of his wife," the film producer told Bild. Death was therefore never a taboo subject for Alexander Held. "He wasn't afraid of it. But for him, death was always associated with these difficult memories."

More videos from the department