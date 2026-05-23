"I'm trying to focus on what I really enjoy": Lisa Kudrow. Picture: Getty Images for HBO

The season finale is over - and a sequel is unlikely: Lisa Kudrow looks back on "The Comeback" and speaks more openly than ever about doubt, fame and a moment that touched her deeply.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Lisa Kudrow looks back on the possible end of the TV series "The Comeback" - a fourth season is currently considered unlikely.

The "Friends" icon talks openly about the pressure to succeed, criticism and the moment when the mood turned against the cult series.

Particularly emotional: Lisa Kudrow stood in front of the camera with her son Julian for the first time - in the very place where "Friends" was once filmed. Show more

Sometimes a TV series doesn't end with a clear conclusion. It's more like a quiet echo. The season finale of "The Comeback" feels something like that.

A fourth season is currently considered unlikely - and perhaps that is exactly what suits this series. Because "The Comeback" was never loud. But uncomfortably honest.

For Lisa Kudrow, at least, this feeling was always central: "You can immediately sense when something changes - even if nobody says it." A sentence that not only fits the series - but also her own career.

Because Kudrow knows this moment.

During her time on "Friends", there was a phase in which everything suddenly changed. "People were oversaturated. Suddenly many people were against us," the 62-year-old recalls. What followed was not much of a plan. "Head down, no more interviews - just work."

Kudrow: "You're constantly being judged, constantly compared"

In the third season of "The Comeback" (available to watch on Sky, WOW and HBO Max), Kudrow returns as Valerie Cherish - a character desperately trying to stay relevant.

This time it's about artificial intelligence, self-dramatization - and the question of how much control we still have. "We felt the world had reached a point of despair," says Kudrow. Not just in Hollywood. But everywhere. People are fighting for jobs. For visibility. For their identity.

A question that she herself is also familiar with. "You're constantly being judged, constantly being compared," says Kudrow. And at some point she inevitably asks herself: "Where do I fit in?" But her answer is different today than it used to be. "I try to focus on what I really enjoy doing."

First scene with son: "I'll never forget it"

Kudrow gets particularly personal when she talks about a shoot that changed everything for her. It was her first time in front of the camera with her son Julian Murray Stern. "During the scene, I completely forgot that he was my son," she says.

And then this moment. Stage 24, the place where "Friends" was once filmed. "I have a photo of him - he's two years old and standing right there. And now he's standing there again. As an actor."

A memory that remains. "That really touched me. I'll never forget that moment."

Ultimately, it's not about success for Kudrow, the US actress emphasizes. Not about headlines. It's about something much simpler. "There's nothing better than making people laugh," she says. Because at that moment, it's not about her. It's about what she can give to others.

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