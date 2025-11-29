There are different parenting styles. blue News gives you an overview. IMAGO/Westend61

Whether it's strict discipline, effusive praise or the almost Olympic attempt to remove every stumbling block - there are as many parenting styles as there are sandbox snacks. What is behind the terms submarine, curling or smombie parents?

Carlotta Henggeler

You've probably heard of helicopter parents - but what about curling, submarine or tow truck parents? Or have you ever heard of lawnmower parents? There are many different parenting styles. An overview.

Helicopter parents

They constantly circle above their children and are always ready to intervene. Helicopter parents protect their children from psychological and physical injury, intervene quickly in conflicts and generally mean too well. Their constant intervention leaves little room for children to gain their own experiences. Independence and problem-solving skills fall by the wayside.

Curling parents

As with the winter sport of the same name, curling parents sweep any difficulties out of the way at an early stage. The children's everyday lives are ironed out so smoothly that they hardly ever encounter conflicts or setbacks.

Sounds comfortable, but there is a risk: children don't learn to overcome frustration or assert themselves. This can lead to problems later at school or at work.

Tow-away parents

As soon as the offspring start to stumble, they roll up - like the breakdown service. They solve every crisis on their behalf and seemingly provide relief. It would be better if they did: Helping them to help themselves. This is because the parents' breakdown service means that children get used to someone else solving their problems for them - which undermines their self-confidence and initiative in the long term.

Submarine parents

They often don't show up on parent-teacher conferences, are hard for teachers to reach and often need an extra invitation to hand in signatures or payments. Submarine parents evade parental involvement, whether due to excessive demands, lack of time or lack of interest.

Their children maneuver their way through the school day on their own, which usually prevents them from reaching their full potential.

Lawnmower parents

These parents leave nothing to chance - they "mow down" every obstacle before the child even notices it. They are, so to speak, the next level of lawnmower parents. The result of this parenting style: a lack of frustration tolerance, no assertiveness and a lack of a real sense of achievement. Challenges are simply part of life and promote healthy development.

Snowplow parents

They go one step further: snowplough parents clear their child's path so radically that there is hardly any opportunity left for the child to assert itself and take on responsibility.

Whether it's a change of teacher, unpleasant tasks or criticism - everything is made as easy as possible for the child or taken off their hands. Even if it is well-intentioned, this behavior harms the child.

Dolphin parents

Dolphin parents combine loving guidance with freedom. They accompany their child attentively, encourage independence, but also set clear boundaries - similar to the principle of needs-oriented parenting.

The term was coined by the Canadian psychiatrist and author Shimi Kang. She sees the dolphin as a symbol of balance - gentle but firm, caring but not overbearing.

Tiger parents

Tiger parents focus on discipline, obedience and academic achievement. They demand a lot from their children, barely tolerate deviations from their rules and often put their child under enormous pressure.

The term was popularized by Amy Chua's book "Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother". This upbringing can lead to high performance - but also to stress and excessive demands.

Eco-parents

Taking a jute bag to the market, only wooden toys in the children's room and never flying on vacation: eco-parents want to save the world - even with their parenting. Sustainability is paramount, even if the children don't fancy oat milk, camping or eco-certified clothing. With so much idealism, everyday practicality often falls by the wayside.

Hipster parents

They are rather exotic in the countryside, but can be found everywhere in the city: hipster parents live sustainability, diversity and individuality. Their children wear second-hand clothes, attend alternative childcare facilities and grow up with a lot of self-determination.

Their parenting style? Open, creative, often reflective - but sometimes a bit exhausting when it comes to consistent rules.

Smombie parents

Smartphone plus zombie - the result is the term smombie. When parents spend more time on the screen than with their children, attention, care and conversation fall by the wayside. Children often react to this with withdrawal or defiance. Parents should also set a good example for older children who already own a cell phone when it comes to digital behavior.

Soccer moms and dads

Whether it's the Grümpi, cake sales, washing jerseys or driving - soccer mums and dads organize everything to do with the children's club life.

They are on the sidelines several times a week, cheer on their offspring loudly and devote a lot of time to their children's hobby. What began as loving support quickly becomes their only leisure activity and a life's work.

Blogger parents

Mom and dad bloggers document their everyday family life online - from the morning lunchbox to craft ideas and family vacations. Some take care to maintain their privacy, while others show their children's faces in their posts every day.

One thing is clear: when family life becomes a source of content, something changes. Whether this change is positive for children remains questionable.

Watering can parents

Praise is good - but too much of it quickly has an inflationary effect. Watering can parents give out recognition too generously and frequently, even for small things. Children learn to wait for external confirmation instead of being proud of their own achievements, and their self-esteem depends heavily on their parents' reaction.

Super mom and super dad

They seem to juggle everything: job, household, children's birthday parties, baking, healthy cooking, handicrafts, parents' council, involvement in sports clubs and much more. Super parents want to shine everywhere, often out of their own demands.

They look like perfect role models on the outside, but often feel exhausted on the inside. And unintentionally put pressure on other parents to keep up.

Best friends parents

These parents don't want to be an authority - they want to be their child's best friend. They go shopping with their daughters, play games with their sons and share secrets with their offspring. Closeness and understanding are good - but a friendly relationship cannot replace a parental role. Children need guidance - and not just someone who thinks everything is cool.

Raven parents

This term is usually used rather jokingly, even though raven parents who neglect their children really do exist. However, the term raven parent is based on a misunderstanding: it used to be thought that ravens would push their young out of the nest and leave them to fend for themselves. In reality, however, the birds are very caring animals.

