Prince Andrew turns 65, but not much is left of his former role as Prince Charming. Picture: Toby Melville/Pool Reuters/dpa

There is not much to celebrate for the younger brother of King Charles on his 65th birthday: his reputation is ruined and his royal duties are gone. A return to the limelight is out of the question.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Andrew turns 65 on February 19.

Formerly known as a charming bachelor, the younger brother of King Charles III had to step down from his duties in the British royal family long ago after a number of scandals.

The reasons for this? Wild parties, deeply questionable friends and a disastrous interview. Show more

There was a time when Prince Andrew was considered the "most eligible bachelor" in Great Britain. This was in the early 1980s, when the then handsome younger brother of King Charles III embarked on a career in the Royal Navy and took part in the Falklands War as a helicopter pilot. As the second eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, he is also second in line to the British throne.

On February 19, Andrew turns 65, and nothing has remained of the former charm of the fairytale prince. Worse still, he has become a shadowy figure in the royal family, not completely outcast, but relieved of his royal duties, stripped of his military ranks and forced to live an existence on the sidelines. But how did it come to this?

Andrew lets it rip

Andrew's bachelorhood ended in 1986 when he married Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson, whom he had only met a year earlier. The couple had two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. All was still well with the world.

But their happiness did not last long: they separated in 1992 and divorced four years later. A photo of Fergie having her toes kissed by her financial advisor in Saint-Tropez made the headlines. Later, it is not so much love affairs as the constant need for money that puts the red-haired "Fergie" on the front pages of the tabloids.

Andrew also lets it rip. He travels the world, showing up at numerous parties for the rich and famous. He is known as Randy Andy ("horny Andy") and "party prince". "I don't know why I got myself that title, because I never really partied," he later claimed. However, numerous photos of him at exuberant parties with young women show a different picture. Because of his frequent travel as an ambassador for British business at government expense, he is also mocked as "Air Miles Andy".

Doubts about his judgment

Unlike her ex-husband, with whom she still shares a - very generous - estate in the grounds of Windsor Castle, "Fergie" has managed to rehabilitate her reputation. This is not least due to her courageous handling of various cancers. Andrew cannot hope for such a second chance. This is primarily due to his involvement in the abuse scandal surrounding US millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

There are doubts about Andrew's judgment early on. They arise primarily due to the choice of people he surrounds himself with. His friends include Saif al-Islam, the son of the then Libyan dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi.

But Epstein is in a different category, as the US businessman is the central figure in an abuse ring to which dozens of girls and young women fall victim. Andrew is not only friends with Epstein, but accusations are also made against him. When Epstein, who has already been convicted and charged again, commits suicide in prison in New York in the summer of 2019, Andrew becomes the focus of attention.

A fatal interview

Just months after Epstein's death, he is persuaded to give an interview to the BBC. But what was meant to be a stroke of liberation turns into a disaster. Andrew talks his head off. He barely shows any sympathy for Epstein's victims. He doesn't even regret being friends with him.

When he is confronted with the accusations of one of the young women, Virginia Giuffre, who says she was forced to have sex with him as a minor, he denies ever having met her. There is a photo showing the two of them arm in arm, with Andrew's hand resting on Giuffre's hip. Also in the picture is Epstein's aide Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the scandal.

In the interview, Andrew comes up with crude alibis, such as a visit to a pizza chain restaurant, which he remembers so well because it's not normally his level. He then claims that he can't sweat because he suffered an excessive adrenaline rush during the Falklands War. Giuffre had remembered his outbreaks of sweat.

The interview marks the end of his official role as representative of the Royal Household. Andrew has to resign from his duties. The Queen later stripped him of his honorary military rank. And even though he firmly denies all of Giuffre's accusations, he agrees to an alleged multi-million dollar settlement with her in a US civil lawsuit in 2022.

Andrew is now a grandfather of four

Prince Andrew is now a grandfather of four. But that doesn't stop him from constantly coming up with new escapades. He recently hit the headlines again because of a confidant who is suspected of working for the Communist Party in China. Andrew's participation in the royals' traditional Christmas party at the royal country estate of Sandringham was subsequently canceled.

More videos from the department