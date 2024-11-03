Harald Glööckler is said to have received an invitation to appear on the TV show "Big Boss" in India. Bild: Jens Kalaene/dpa

Germany's eccentric designer Harald Glööckler could soon inspire an international audience: the Indian reality show "Big Boss" has made him an offer.

He is one of the most dazzling personalities on German television, but now a world career could be in store for him. As BILD has exclusively learned, designer Harald Glööckler has an offer worth millions on the table. The Indian version of the popular reality show "Big Brother" - known there as "Big Boss" - would like to win Glööckler for a season and lock him up in the Indian house for 100 days.

"I was surprised and very happy about the request from India," Glööckler revealed to Bild."I've never been there before, but I do have an Indian tailor in Dubai and obviously have a great fascination for people from India. I think my outfits sometimes make me look like a maharajah. I've always been fascinated by the splendor and pomp."

Harald Glööckler is not sure

Big Boss" has been running in India since 2006, where it reaches one of the world's largest TV markets with around 1.4 billion people. For Glööckler, it would be a unique opportunity to make a name for himself internationally - but not without reservations. "If you're a star in India, you have to live with the fact that everyone wants to touch you. I can't bear that very well," he admits openly.

Nevertheless, the adventure appeals to him: "The decision is not easy for me. I love Bollywood films and the thought of taking part in a show in India or maybe even shooting a movie is really exciting for me. The fact that I was asked as a German is not a matter of course. I don't speak Hindi at all, so I would have to be subtitled. Because as a silent film star, I don't have much talent either."

Another obstacle for the flamboyant designer: "At the moment, I can't carve out 100 days, it needs a longer lead time. But maybe next year then."

Not the first time Glööckler has caused a stir abroad

It would not be the first time that Glööckler has attracted attention outside the German-speaking world. A few years ago, he received an invitation to appear on the British edition of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!". He declined at the time, but eventually entered the jungle camp for RTL in 2022.

It remains to be seen whether Glööckler will accept the offer from India. But the prospect of a big international breakthrough is likely to be tempting for the designer.