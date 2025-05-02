7 iconic designs by Donatella Versace for her 70th birthday Gianni created the dress, Donatella made it iconic! Liz Hurley became famous overnight in 1994 after wearing the Safety Pin Dress. While Gianni designed the dress, it was Donatella who had the vision to dress Liz Hurley. Even then, she knew how to turn fashion into a cult moment - a foretaste of her provocative and media-effective style, which she has continued to pursue to this day. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red A symbol of provocation and subversive luxury, Donatella has always incorporated the safety pin as an element in her collections. At the 2023 MET Gala, Anne Hathaway wore a white model adorned with safety pins and pearls. Image: IMAGO/UPI Photo At the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2023, Shakira wore a beautiful, asymmetrical and dangerously slit Versace dress with safety pins. Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch At the 42nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2000, Jennifer Lopez hit the nail on the head in a low-cut "jungle" dress. Image: KEYSTONE 19 years later, the dress reappeared in a revised and even more daring version at Milan Fashion Week. Image: KEYSTONE The "High Slit Dress", the extremely slit dress worn by Angelina Jolie at the Oscars in 2012, has also gone down in history. As a pose, the actress put one leg far forward, which led to numerous internet memes. Image: KEYSTONE In 2022, Blake Lively made a memorable appearance at the MET Gala in a dress with a train that looked both futuristic and historic. The highlight was the transformation from copper to turquoise right on the red carpet, after a tug on the train. Image: KEYSTONE The colors were inspired by the patina of the Statue of Liberty. Image: KEYSTONE At the end of her show at Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2017, Donatella Versace appeared on the catwalk with the top models of the 90s, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. Image: KEYSTONE In 2018, Kim Kardashian re-appropriated the look of the 90s models at the MET Gala in New York. Image: KEYSTONE In keeping with the theme of the 2018 Met Gala "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination", Gigi Hadid wore a dress by Versace with details inspired by church windows. Image: KEYSTONE Rapper Lil Nas X wore a regal-looking cape with golden embroidery at the 2021 MET Gala. Image: IMAGO/UPI Photo Shortly after walking the red carpet in his cape, Lil Nas took it off to reveal a golden suit of armor. Image: KEYSTONE 7 iconic designs by Donatella Versace for her 70th birthday Gianni created the dress, Donatella made it iconic! Liz Hurley became famous overnight in 1994 after wearing the Safety Pin Dress. While Gianni designed the dress, it was Donatella who had the vision to dress Liz Hurley. Even then, she knew how to turn fashion into a cult moment - a foretaste of her provocative and media-effective style, which she has continued to pursue to this day. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red A symbol of provocation and subversive luxury, Donatella has always incorporated the safety pin as an element in her collections. At the 2023 MET Gala, Anne Hathaway wore a white model adorned with safety pins and pearls. Image: IMAGO/UPI Photo At the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2023, Shakira wore a beautiful, asymmetrical and dangerously slit Versace dress with safety pins. Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch At the 42nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2000, Jennifer Lopez hit the nail on the head in a low-cut "jungle" dress. Image: KEYSTONE 19 years later, the dress reappeared in a revised and even more daring version at Milan Fashion Week. Image: KEYSTONE The "High Slit Dress", the extremely slit dress worn by Angelina Jolie at the Oscars in 2012, has also gone down in history. As a pose, the actress put one leg far forward, which led to numerous internet memes. Image: KEYSTONE In 2022, Blake Lively made a memorable appearance at the MET Gala in a dress with a train that looked both futuristic and historic. The highlight was the transformation from copper to turquoise right on the red carpet, after a tug on the train. Image: KEYSTONE The colors were inspired by the patina of the Statue of Liberty. Image: KEYSTONE At the end of her show at Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2017, Donatella Versace appeared on the catwalk with the top models of the 90s, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. Image: KEYSTONE In 2018, Kim Kardashian re-appropriated the look of the 90s models at the MET Gala in New York. Image: KEYSTONE In keeping with the theme of the 2018 Met Gala "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination", Gigi Hadid wore a dress by Versace with details inspired by church windows. Image: KEYSTONE Rapper Lil Nas X wore a regal-looking cape with golden embroidery at the 2021 MET Gala. Image: IMAGO/UPI Photo Shortly after walking the red carpet in his cape, Lil Nas took it off to reveal a golden suit of armor. Image: KEYSTONE

Donatella turns 70 - and remains as style-defining as ever. Just in time for her milestone birthday - and shortly before her departure from the fashion house - blue News celebrates the most iconic looks of the eternal Versace queen.

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donatella Versace turns 70 on May 2 and is leaving her position as creative director. Instead, she is taking on a new role as "Chief Brand Ambassador".

For 30 years, she shaped the iconic Versace style with glamor, excess and self-confident femininity.

Liz Hurley's pin dress? J.Lo's jungle dress? Unthinkable without Donatella.

She is also responsible for modern highlights such as Blake Lively's transformation dress at the Met Gala.

Versace now belongs to Prada - but Donatella Versace's legacy remains untouchable. Show more

Gold, neon, chain patterns and logomania - minimalism at Versace? No way. Luxury, glamor and excess reign here - always with a wink.

The heart of the brand: Medusa. The fearsome gorgon with snake hair who, according to mythology, petrifies anyone who looks her in the eye. Gianni Versace made her the logo in 1978 - a symbol of the brand's hypnotic allure. Donatella, who took over the helm after the death of her brother in 1997, modernized the Medusa logo several times - sometimes reduced, sometimes in pop art style. Feminine strength, seduction and dangerous beauty - this is the energy that defines Versace to this day.

Donatella, who presented her first collection after Gianni's murder in Milan in October 1997, carried on his legacy with stubbornness and attitude - until her resignation on March 14 of this year, when it was announced that Donatella was leaving her role as Creative Director. She injected the brand with modernity, irony and a pinch of streetwear - and celebrated femininity more aggressively, confidently and seductively than ever before with her fashion.

The "Donatella drama" was born

The famous "Safety Pin Dress", in which Liz Hurley became a style icon overnight in 1994? Gianni created it, but it was Donatella who had the vision to dress the still unknown model in it. Even back then, she knew how to turn fashion into a cult moment. A foretaste of the ironic, media-savvy style that characterized Donatella's time as Creative Director.

Jennifer Lopez's legendary jungle dress is also unforgettable - a sensation in 2000 and a new edition with even more wow factor in 2019. And Angelina Jolie's 'high slit dress' with the dramatically stretched-out leg at the 2012 Oscars? One of the most discussed looks of all time with lots of memes on the internet - and of course: Versace.

Blake Lively also made fashion history in 2022 - in a dress that transformed live on the red carpet: from copper to turquoise, inspired by the patina of the Statue of Liberty. Futuristic, epic - a real Donatella drama.

Following her retirement, Donatella Versace will remain with the house as Chief Brand Ambassador. And: Versace is now officially part of the Prada Group - the next chapter with perhaps even more drama has begun. But don't worry: the glam remains. And Donatella anyway.

You can find more great fashion moments of Donatella Versace in the picture gallery above.

More videos from the department