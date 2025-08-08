When cineastes and celebrities from the film industry gather in Locarno from August 6 to 16, one person in particular will stand out: action hero Jackie Chan, who will be awarded a Leopard for his life's work. A coup for the festival management.

Jackie Chan is one of the greatest action stars Hollywood has ever produced.

After a very successful career in Asia, he made his breakthrough in Hollywood in the mid-nineties.

During this time, Chan became one of the top earners in the industry and uses a large part of his earnings for social causes.

Watch the video above to find out more about the now 71-year-old, who came from a poor background. Show more

"Rush Hour", "Shanghai Noon" or "The Karate Kid" - when it comes to action combined with Asian martial arts, there's no getting around Jackie Chan. Born in Hong Kong, he is still one of the most popular action stars in the world today, delighting grandmothers and grandchildren alike.

Jackie Chan has been making films since the sixties. In almost 100 films, half of them as the leading actor, he has set new standards in Hong Kong cinema and scooped up a huge number of awards.

He was already a big star throughout Asia when he made his breakthrough in Hollywood 30 years later with "Rumble in the Bronx".

With his original and daring stunts, an equally talented and professional team of spectacular action actors and a lot of mischief in his neck, he also took Hollywood by storm and quickly became one of the top earners in the action genre.

The tireless fighter is now 71 years old and has cut back a little on films. But he has never forgotten his roots. Chan, who grew up in poor circumstances, has been committed to education in his home country for years. With the help of his own foundation, he supports children and young people, builds schools and awards scholarships.

These and other facts cement Jackie Chan's reputation as one of the most influential and greatest action stars in film history.

Quite rightly, he was also awarded an honorary Oscar for his life's work by the Academy in 2016. The fact that the Locarno Film Festival is now honoring him with the "Pardo alla carriera" can be considered a coup - because apart from the Honorary Oscar, no other major film festival has yet followed suit, except in Asia.

Watch the video to find out more about Jackie Chan's origins, his popularity and his social commitment. Five facts that few people know about him.

