After the end: What happened to the "G&G" hosts Nadja Zimmermann from Zurich was the first figurehead of "G&G". The SRF people magazine went on air for the first time on March 29, 2005 under the name "Glanz & Gloria". It was broadcast on weekdays and lasted 15 minutes. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Today, Nadja Zimmermann is a successful and self-employed recipe author, blogger, podcaster and content creator. Image: screenshot blue News Nicole Berchtold is something like Sven Epiney in female form - an SRF all-purpose weapon. The Ostermundigen native hosted "G&G" from 2007 to 2022 - and countless other SRF formats. Here are some examples of her TV career: Image: Oscar Alessio For example, Berchtold co-hosted the format "Kampf der Orchester" with Sven Epiney in 2014. Image: SRF/Mirco Rederlechner Or the eight-part TV show "What does Switzerland cost?" in 2020. Here in the first episode. Image: SRF "Jaaa! Die Sendung mit Herz", here with the judges drag queen Paprika and musician Stress, flopped in 2022. Image: SRF/Gian Vaitl She also hosted the TV hit "SRF bi de Lüt - Landfrauenküche" several times. The photo was taken in the final of the 16th season in 2022. Image: SRF/Ueli Christoffel Berchtold is also responsible for several seasons of "Hinter den Hecken". Taken in 2022 in season 5, episode 7: in the perennial garden in Thierachern BE with Rosette and Ruedi Stettler. Image: SRF And bang, another SRF format with Nicole Berchtold in 2020. Here with the "SRF bi de Lüt" presenting crew: Salar Bahrampoori, Fabienne Bamert and Manu Burkart (from left to right). Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio/Shutterstock/Bildmontage Berchtold interviews Lidernen hut warden Christian Affolter for "SRF bi de Lüt - Winterhüttengeschichten Spezial" 2023. Image: SRF After 15 years with "G&G" and 1500 broadcasts, Berchtold is turning her back on the celebrity show. However, the mother of two will remain with SRF - as the presenter of "Familiensache", "Landfrauenküche" and "Hinter den Hecken". At the same time, she is doing her master's degree in psychology. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Annina Frey has been with Promimagazin from 2007 to 2018. She also presents various special programs and galas ... Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio ... including the Glanz & Gloria summer series: "Frey von Sinnen" in 2015. Here with American football coach Urs Gersbach from the "Zurich Renegades". Image: SRF Annina Frey says goodbye to "G&G" in May 2018. Image: Oscar Alessio Annina Frey is co-hosting the Swiss Music Awards 2025 for the second time with Melanie Winiger. Image: sda The Basel native is an event presenter, DJs professionally and also hosts for blue Music. Image: blue News Basel native Christian Franzoso was seen as a "G&G" host from 2007 to 2011. Today, Franzoso is head of communications for Dr. Jeanne Fürst's TV show "Gesundheitheute". Image: SRF/Merly Knörle She was also part of the "G&G" team from 2010 to 2015: Sara Hildebrand. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio After four and a half years on "G&G", she moved to the SRF health magazine "Puls" at the beginning of March 2015. She worked there as an editor and then spent a year traveling the country with Circus Knie as press officer. Today, she works for her medical empowerment app "Tara & Pips" and produces the psychology podcast "Psychologos". Image: Oscar Alessio Sara Hildebrand-Taubman has been married to actor Anatole Taubman since 2018. Image: imago/Sven Simon Dani Fohrler was a member of the "G&G" team from 2011 to 2018. His interview with ... Image: Oscar Alessio ... millionaire heiress Irina Beller, which degenerated into an argument live in the studio in 2014: Beller complained about the warm champagne and the reporting about her. Image: imago/Eibner Dani Fohrler is currently a presenter on Radio SRF 1. There he presents the programs "Treffpunkt" and "Persönlich". He also hosted the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival for over ten years before this engagement ended in 2021. Image: Oscar Alessio Another "G&G" face is Salar Bahrampoori. The Grisons native with Iranian roots hosted the format from 2015 to 2020. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio From February 2015, he also hosted the car show "Tacho". Together with car tester Fredy Barth, car journalist Nina Vetterli-Treml tests cars. Image: Oscar Alessio To find his roots, his late father and himself, Salar Bahrampoori traveled to Iran in 2019. The documentary was called "Salar's journey to his Iranian roots - Inshallah". Image: SRF Bahrampoori can also be seen on TV on "SRF bi de Lüt - Live". Here with companion Fabienne Gyr. The photo was taken in 2023. Image: SRF/Gian Vaitl Bahrampoori's new project is all about dogs. In 2025, he has developed an app for dog sitting. He went on a truffle hunt with blue presenter Vania Spescha and his dog Liesl in 2021. Image: blue News Joel Grolimund from Solothurn has been part of the "G&G" team since January 2021. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Jennifer Bosshard from Basel has been with the team since 2018. She joined eight years ago as an intern. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Bosshard is currently expecting her first child. She will continue to work as an event presenter. Image: KEYSTONE Joel Grolimund has been the host of Switzerland's biggest chart show, SRF 3 Hitparade, since November 2022. Grolimund will continue to work 40 percent for SRF 3 radio. And: "Talks are currently underway about other projects - including outside SRF." Image: SRF Tanya König and Michel Birri were also part of the "G&G" team from 2022. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Tanya König became the first mother of a daughter named Ellie on June 19, 2025. She is taking maternity leave until the end of the year and will return to SRF part-time from January. Image: Screenshot Instagram Michel Birri will remain employed by SRF 3 for 20 percent. The SRF people magazine "Gesichter & Geschichten" is now TV history. Do you remember the first presenter, Nadja Zimmermann? What happened to her - and the other figureheads?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Gesichter & Geschichten" - formerly "Glanz & Gloria" is history as of today, Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Nadja Zimmermann from Zurich was the first figurehead of the SRF people magazine.

What does Nadja Zimmermann do today? And what happened to her companions Christian Franzoso and Sara Hildebrand? Show more

From Sunday, things will be a little quieter on Swiss television: SRF is taking the people show "Faces & Stories" off the screen after two decades. Despite vociferous protests from the Swiss celebrity scene, the broadcaster is pulling the plug.

Entertainment is becoming even more of a side note at SRF: in future, people formats will lead a niche existence - displaced by the dominance of political content in an increasingly tense world situation.

No more millionaire heiresses à la Irina Beller, who is outraged by overly warm Prosecco and provokes a real studio bang.

What a pity!

And what actually happened to the "G&G" presenters? What are Nadja Zimmermann, Annina Frey and Salar Bahrampoori doing today? Find out in the picture gallery above.

