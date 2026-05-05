MET Gala - the looks from the red carpet Beyoncé goes for morbid glamor: she appears as a sparkling skeleton - more precisely in a diamond-studded bone dress by Olivier Rousteing. She also wears a headdress that is vaguely reminiscent of a knight's cap. Image: KEYSTONE As a contrast to the cool glitter: a gray-beige mottled opera coat with an oversized train - somewhere between crypt chic and royal appearance. Image: KEYSTONE Blue Ivy Carter had no desire for eccentricity and preferred a wearable look: she wore the trendy balloon skirt in a midi version, combined with a matching coat - all in soft pastel yellow. She adds glittering shoes, natural waves and sunglasses. An appearance that looks more like style-conscious everyday life than a costume. Image: KEYSTONE Rihanna opts for a metallic look - and once again for maximum volume thanks to opulent draping. However, given the hundreds of thousands of crystal beads, antique jewels and chains that cover her top, "metallic" almost seems a little... understated. Image: KEYSTONE A reach into the carnival box? Nicole Kidman is certainly not afraid to mix eye-catching elements such as sequins and feathers - all in a red-on-red interplay. Nevertheless, she manages to make the look look elegant, not least because she hardly shows any skin and keeps the silhouette closed. She also wears her hair smoothed in a minimalist style. Image: KEYSTONE Cardi B stages a play of proportions: Her accentuated silhouette meets exaggerated volume at the shoulders and hem. The lace dress allows large, colorful elements to stand out - a look between hourglass and opulent statement. And in keeping with the gala motto "fashion is art", she skillfully plays with the question: where does "ugly" end and art begin? Image: KEYSTONE Blake Lively focuses on lush volume with layered flounces in a soft play of colors. Image: KEYSTONE Indian businesswoman and artist Ananya Birla delivers a Met Gala debut with an announcement: black couture by designer Robert Wun with accentuated peplum that highlights the hips - and a metallic mask made from kitchen utensils. Image: KEYSTONE More drama is hardly possible, somewhere between avant-garde and kitchen drawer. Image: KEYSTONE Ciara draws inspiration from Egyptian culture and perfectly implements the motto "Fashion is Art". She combines the golden all-over look with an impressive, sculptural headdress. Image: KEYSTONE Kim Kardashian also perfectly implements the motto. No wonder, as she enlisted the help of a pop artist. Together with Allen Jones, she created this futuristic statement look, which exaggerates the female silhouette and presents it as a deliberate contrast to the body. Image: KEYSTONE South Korean model Jung Ho-yeon delivers an impressive performance in a full-body leather dress with an integrated corset and exaggerated peplum with three-dimensional flowers for maximum hip accentuation - a look that clearly focuses on structure, toughness and a dramatic silhouette. Image: KEYSTONE María Zardoya opts for a striking contrast: a dusky pink tulle dress meets dark make-up and jet-black hair - in a partner look with her doll. A performance between playful romance and slightly dark staging that deliberately works with contrasts. Image: KEYSTONE A$AP Rocky opts for pink and emphasizes his waist with a tailor-made Chanel look. Feathers, satin and piping serve as decorative elements and lend the outfit a sophisticated opulence. A play between feminine and masculine codes, deliberately subtle yet effectively staged. Image: KEYSTONE MET Gala - the looks from the red carpet Beyoncé goes for morbid glamor: she appears as a sparkling skeleton - more precisely in a diamond-studded bone dress by Olivier Rousteing. She also wears a headdress that is vaguely reminiscent of a knight's cap. Image: KEYSTONE As a contrast to the cool glitter: a gray-beige mottled opera coat with an oversized train - somewhere between crypt chic and royal appearance. Image: KEYSTONE Blue Ivy Carter had no desire for eccentricity and preferred a wearable look: she wore the trendy balloon skirt in a midi version, combined with a matching coat - all in soft pastel yellow. She adds glittering shoes, natural waves and sunglasses. An appearance that looks more like style-conscious everyday life than a costume. Image: KEYSTONE Rihanna opts for a metallic look - and once again for maximum volume thanks to opulent draping. However, given the hundreds of thousands of crystal beads, antique jewels and chains that cover her top, "metallic" almost seems a little... understated. Image: KEYSTONE A reach into the carnival box? Nicole Kidman is certainly not afraid to mix eye-catching elements such as sequins and feathers - all in a red-on-red interplay. Nevertheless, she manages to make the look look elegant, not least because she hardly shows any skin and keeps the silhouette closed. She also wears her hair smoothed in a minimalist style. Image: KEYSTONE Cardi B stages a play of proportions: Her accentuated silhouette meets exaggerated volume at the shoulders and hem. The lace dress allows large, colorful elements to stand out - a look between hourglass and opulent statement. And in keeping with the gala motto "fashion is art", she skillfully plays with the question: where does "ugly" end and art begin? Image: KEYSTONE Blake Lively focuses on lush volume with layered flounces in a soft play of colors. Image: KEYSTONE Indian businesswoman and artist Ananya Birla delivers a Met Gala debut with an announcement: black couture by designer Robert Wun with accentuated peplum that highlights the hips - and a metallic mask made from kitchen utensils. Image: KEYSTONE More drama is hardly possible, somewhere between avant-garde and kitchen drawer. Image: KEYSTONE Ciara draws inspiration from Egyptian culture and perfectly implements the motto "Fashion is Art". She combines the golden all-over look with an impressive, sculptural headdress. Image: KEYSTONE Kim Kardashian also perfectly implements the motto. No wonder, as she enlisted the help of a pop artist. Together with Allen Jones, she created this futuristic statement look, which exaggerates the female silhouette and presents it as a deliberate contrast to the body. Image: KEYSTONE South Korean model Jung Ho-yeon delivers an impressive performance in a full-body leather dress with an integrated corset and exaggerated peplum with three-dimensional flowers for maximum hip accentuation - a look that clearly focuses on structure, toughness and a dramatic silhouette. Image: KEYSTONE María Zardoya opts for a striking contrast: a dusky pink tulle dress meets dark make-up and jet-black hair - in a partner look with her doll. A performance between playful romance and slightly dark staging that deliberately works with contrasts. Image: KEYSTONE A$AP Rocky opts for pink and emphasizes his waist with a tailor-made Chanel look. Feathers, satin and piping serve as decorative elements and lend the outfit a sophisticated opulence. A play between feminine and masculine codes, deliberately subtle yet effectively staged. Image: KEYSTONE

The Met Gala is considered the highlight of the fashion year. With the open motto "Fashion is Art", the guests were particularly challenged this time - the most spectacular looks in the picture gallery.

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 78th edition of the Met Gala took place on May 4.

The event hosted by Anna Wintour is often referred to as the "Superbowl of fashion".

The motto of the evening was "Fashion is Art".

Volume was the measure of all things for eccentric silhouettes - whether in the form of flounces, exaggerated peplums at the hips, cushion-like integrated elements or feathers. Show more

Every first Monday in May, the stars and stylists compete for the most striking and memorable outfit. Many iconic looks have already been created at the Met Gala.

Take the striking, deep black full-body dress by Balenciaga that Kim Kardashian wore in 2021, which completely enveloped her entire body. Even her face remained hidden - almost like a tight-fitting mask that made all facial expressions and identity disappear under the fabric.

Singer Rihanna also regularly causes a stir at the "Superbowl of fashion". She also seemed to be fascinated by anonymity when she - and her baby bump - were completely swallowed up by a voluminous Valentino gown in 2023. The flurry of flashbulbs hit her, but she didn't bat an eyelid under her hood with three-dimensional flowers and sunglasses.

Why we're thinking back to these two looks right now: both would have perfectly reflected the theme of this year's Met Gala. It was held under the motto "Fashion is Art" - a theme that seems obvious at first glance, but at the same time is charged with tension and raises an old question anew: When does an outfit actually become art?

Fashion - at least that which designers show us during Fashion Week - is undoubtedly art. The concepts, the elaborate craftsmanship and the creative design behind it all are enough to make the motto confusing, precisely because it sounds so unambiguous. Perhaps because everyone has their own understanding of where art begins.

A deliberately open concept that not only allows diversity, but almost demands it. Fashion should be celebrated on the body - and at the same time stage the wearer.

This openness was creatively exploited on May 4. Some looks were so experimental that they could hardly be clearly categorized. For example, Rihanna's opulent metallic look with eye-catching draping.

Rihanna opts for a metallic look - and once again for maximum volume thanks to opulent draping. But considering the hundreds of thousands of crystal beads, antique jewels and chains that cover her top, "metallic" almost seems a little... understated. KEYSTONE

Who was "best dressed"?

"Best dressed" is hardly accurate this time - rather: best staged. While Kim Kardashian can be praised for staying true to her signature glam while taking it to the extreme - this time with the help of pop artist Allen Jones - we are particularly amazed by Cardi B's conceptual look, which raises the question: When does art end and "Ugly" begin?

Kim Kardashian implemented the motto perfectly. No wonder, she enlisted the help of a pop artist. Together with Allen Jones, she created this futuristic statement look, which exaggerates the female silhouette and presents it as a deliberate contrast to the body. KEYSTONE

The mission "fashion is art" was impressively realized, and the stars transformed the red carpet into a stage for walking works of art with strong performances. The Met Gala has always been that - but this year even more so.

Cardi B stages a play of proportions: Her emphasized silhouette meets exaggerated volume at the shoulders and hem. And in keeping with the gala motto "fashion is art", she skillfully plays with the question: where does "ugly" end and art begin? KEYSTONE

You can find the most impressive looks from the Met Gala 2026 in the picture gallery above.

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