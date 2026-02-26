  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After the jungle From riot queen to daycare manager - Bachelorette Ariel has big plans

Carlotta Henggeler

26.2.2026

Barely back from the jungle camp, Ariel's next TV adventure is already waiting for her: the Basel native is the new Swiss Bachelorette. blue News spoke to her about her type of man, haters and her future.

26.02.2026, 13:32

26.02.2026, 13:41

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After the jungle camp, 22-year-old Ariel from Basel is the new Swiss Bachelorette on 3+.
  • In this interview, she talks about her type of man and how she deals with haters.
  • Ariel also reveals what plans she has after her "career" as a reality TV actress.
Show more

Ariel is currently polarizing like no other reality actress. No wonder 3+ has taken her under its wing and crowned her the next Swiss Bachelorette.

Regardless of the format: Ariel delivers - with staging, drama and plenty of headline potential.

But what is the 22-year-old from Basel like away from the cameras - and what goals does she have after all her reality TV travels? They are big ones, as she revealed to blue News in an interview.

The trained childcare specialist has worked in daycare centers and would like to open one herself.

Find out in the video which type of man makes her heart beat faster - and why she sometimes even writes back to her haters.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

After the

After the "jungle camp"Basel riot queen Ariel becomes the new Bachelorette

Interview with the jungle king. Gil Ofarim after the final:

Interview with the jungle kingGil Ofarim after the final: "I'm not thinking of taking legal action against Ariel"

Shortly before the semi-final. Ariel from Basel leaves the jungle camp

Shortly before the semi-finalAriel from Basel leaves the jungle camp

More from the department

Literature. Michel Houellebecq at this year's Eventi Letterari in Ascona

LiteratureMichel Houellebecq at this year's Eventi Letterari in Ascona

Literature. A new novel seeks a foothold in the quake

LiteratureA new novel seeks a foothold in the quake

Public service. Winning the Grand Prix Design with lights, banknotes and digital design

Public serviceWinning the Grand Prix Design with lights, banknotes and digital design