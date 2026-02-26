Barely back from the jungle camp, Ariel's next TV adventure is already waiting for her: the Basel native is the new Swiss Bachelorette. blue News spoke to her about her type of man, haters and her future.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the jungle camp, 22-year-old Ariel from Basel is the new Swiss Bachelorette on 3+.

In this interview, she talks about her type of man and how she deals with haters.

Ariel also reveals what plans she has after her "career" as a reality TV actress. Show more

Ariel is currently polarizing like no other reality actress. No wonder 3+ has taken her under its wing and crowned her the next Swiss Bachelorette.

Regardless of the format: Ariel delivers - with staging, drama and plenty of headline potential.

But what is the 22-year-old from Basel like away from the cameras - and what goals does she have after all her reality TV travels? They are big ones, as she revealed to blue News in an interview.

The trained childcare specialist has worked in daycare centers and would like to open one herself.

Find out in the video which type of man makes her heart beat faster - and why she sometimes even writes back to her haters.

