Prince Andrew leaves on. September 13, 2022 at St. Giles Cathedral after the arrival of the coffin containing the remains of his mother Queen Elizabeth in Edinburgh, Scotland. (archive picture) Petr David Josek/AP/dpa

British media see the Royal Family in one of its most serious crises for decades following the arrest of Prince Andrew. Observers speak of a historic turning point - and of a possible "era of accountability" for which the royal family is hardly prepared.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you British newspapers speak of a historic turning point following the arrest of Prince Andrew in the Epstein scandal and see the Royal Family in a serious crisis.

Experts have described the move as "seismic" and the possible start of an "era of accountability" that threatens the monarchy.

While some commentators speak of Andrew's "worst nightmare", the Mirror even sees the arrest as a rescue for the Royls. Show more

The Sun: "Major crisis for the Royal Family - time for accountability in the Epstein scandal!"

The Royal reporter for the British newspaper "The Sun " - Matt Wilkinson - has published an analysis of the arrest. His title is: "Major crisis for the Royal Family - time for accountability in the Epstein scandal".

Wilkison writes that the arrest following the publication of the Epstein files had "something inevitable about it".

The ex-prince was arrested on his 66th birthday of all days - a move that was as shocking as it was dramatic - and marked a serious crisis for the Royal Family.

The Epstein affair has been dragging on for years. Now we really are in an era of accountability, Wilkinson concludes his analysis.

Guardian: "Royal family not equipped for this - seismically"

The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has taken the senior royals into "uncharted territory", former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt told the Guardian.

Peter Hunt went on to explain that the royal family was facing a situation for which it was "ill-equipped". He also said that the arrest of the former eighth in line to the British throne was "seismic".

The leading royals now find themselves in uncharted territory for which they are not adequately prepared. They will have to answer questions about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and answer for themselves - something that was - until now - a foreign concept to them.

Sky News: "Deeply upsetting" - arrest is his "worst nightmare"

An arrest would be "as bad as it gets" for Andrew, royal expert Jennie Bond tells Sky News.

The fallen ex-prince would now have to face the reality that he is no longer in his former privileged position. Andrew was always very concerned about his status, was self-assured and came across as arrogant to many. He had led a life in which he was rarely contradicted.

Now he has to comply with police orders - an experience that Bond says must be "the worst nightmare" for him.

Daily Mail: "Should the king resign?"

The British Daily Mail has placed a poll on its website asking readers to vote directly on whether the King should resign.

Mirror: "Andrew's birthday arrest saved the monarchy - the royals now have a future in Britain"

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie describes the arrest to the Mirror as "great news". The authorities are finally taking action.

"I think the monarchy has been saved," he said. For him, it was clear that the police were simply doing their duty after the evidence had become increasingly clear.

Lownie also assumes that King Charles was informed of the impending arrest and approved of it. Andrew himself, on the other hand, is said to have received no advance warning.

