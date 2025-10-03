At the charging station, at home or on the road: with a little preparation, switching to e-mobility is child's play. Picture: Pexels, Craig Adderley

Swisscom's passenger car fleet has been 100% electric since April. E-mobility is also becoming increasingly popular among car drivers. These tips will help you with your charging routine.

With the right preparation, the switch from refueling to charging can be made in no time at all and is even fun.

Swisscom has one of the largest company vehicle fleets in Switzerland. Since April 2025, the entire passenger car fleet has been fully electric. Show more

Quiet, sustainable and easy to charge? E-mobility has a number of advantages and is a good mobility solution, provided the e-cars are produced in an environmentally friendly way, are used as a replacement for cars with combustion engines and are charged with electricity from renewable energies.

For some drivers, however, the switch to e-mobility takes some getting used to, as it now means charging instead of refueling.

Questions like "How do I charge an electric car? Where can I find the nearest charging station? And what happens on the way?" are quickly answered, as the charging network in Switzerland is very good and is constantly being expanded.

With a little preparation and the support of apps and guides, charging becomes child's play and nothing stands in the way of switching to e-mobility.

Charging instead of refueling

There are already 17,000 charging stations for e-cars in Switzerland. With apps such as Evpass, drivers can find the best charging station in their area and even manage the charging process and costs.

Both the charging time and range of electric cars have improved considerably and drivers are less and less dependent on charging stations.

Many parking lots, for example at the workplace or in front of the supermarket, have charging facilities. Whether you're having lunch, shopping or taking a break - your electric car charges while you enjoy your time.

The most convenient solution is the home charging station: more and more homeowners are installing charging stations and charging the additional costs to tenants with a slightly higher parking fee. The electricity is cheaper than petrol and comes directly from Switzerland.

Swisscom makes the switch

With 2500 commercial vehicles and cars, Swisscom has one of the largest company vehicle fleets in Switzerland. Since April, the passenger car fleet has been fully converted to e-mobility.

1400 e-cars were ordered for this purpose and are currently being distributed to all employees who have a company car.

Mobility is one of the biggest drivers of operational CO₂ emissions. Swisscom has therefore set itself the goal of halving direct CO₂ emissions from its vehicle fleet by 2025 and eliminating them completely by 2030.

Five advantages of e-mobility

1. reliable planning The on-board computer system indicates when it is time to charge the battery - even before the battery runs out.

2. 17,000 e-charging stations throughout Switzerland Whether in front of the supermarket, in the parking garage or at work: charging is inexpensive and can be easily combined with shopping and other activities.

3. inexpensive For 15 to 20 francs, drivers can charge their e-car for 400 to 600 kilometers. In comparison, petrol costs three times as much for the same distance. Apps help with the calculation.

4. convenient E-cars can also be charged using electricity from your own socket. Charging stations for tenants can be conveniently installed in the parking lot.

5. sustainable While conventional cars obtain energy from abroad, the electricity for e-cars comes directly from Switzerland - often even from your own roof. New laws will make solar energy even more accessible.